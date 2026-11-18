GAME OF CHICKEN World Leader Humiliates Trump With Fried Chicken Brag Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flexed on Trump, who had no comeback.

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President Donald Trump missed out on a chance to stand up for Kentucky’s finest in a fast-food contest with a fellow world leader.

Trump, 80, attended a bilateral state luncheon hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., 69, at Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday.

The sit-down was designed to tout a new bilateral trade deal and praise the U.S.–Philippines alliance, but the Filipino leader couldn’t resist a swipe at the fast food-obsessed president… and his beloved Kentucky Fried Chicken.

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Trump delivers remarks while seated next to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“Bongbong,” as he is known, revealed that he ordered Jollibee chicken for Trump and his team on Tuesday evening.

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“Since you’re strapped for time, I thought the taste of Manila might be good. So last night, I asked my staff to have some Jollibee delivered as a late-night snack for you and your delegation,” he said.

He continued: “Jollibee is a very popular chain. And one of their main products is fried chicken. And we are very proud to say that we have surpassed KFC in the United States in terms of popularity.”

Jollibee is a national treasure in the Philippines, and Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has been president since 2022, is clearly proud of it.

“Oh, wow,” Trump muttered. “Fantastic.” He failed to stand up for America’s most popular chicken joint, and gave Bongbong the win.

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The Filipino leader concluded: “So we thought that will give you a taste of Manila. And I think maybe I hope some of your staff was also able to partake.”

While KFC still dwarfs Jollibee in U.S. store count, Marcos appeared to be nodding to American reader polls. For three consecutive years (2024–2026), Jollibee’s signature “Chickenjoy” has been voted the No. 1 fast-food fried chicken in the U.S. in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards—beating out American staples including KFC, Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, and Raising Cane’s.

A Jollibee near Powell Street station, San Francisco. Smith Collection/Gado/Gado via Getty Images

Trump appeared intrigued, perhaps as a businessman, but also as a fast food lover.

In 2017, Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski wrote in Let Trump Be Trump: “On Trump Force One, there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke.”

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vax crusader leading the MAHA movement, even told The Katie Miller Podcast that “I don’t know how he’s alive,” given that the president constantly eats “really bad food,” including McDonald’s and candy.

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