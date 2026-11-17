RED FLAG Trump Makes Awkward Blunder Seconds After Arriving at Crucial Summit The 80-year-old landed in the Philippines on Tuesday morning and, seconds later, embarrassed himself.

It didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to make an awkward blunder after touching down in Asia for a pair of crucial summits.

The 80-year-old landed in Manila, Philippines, at 5:33 p.m. local time (4:33 a.m. ET) on Tuesday for the annual East Asia Summit. Later this week, he will head to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit. There, he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The trip is designed to help Trump project power on the world stage, but it got off to an awkward start.

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A lady tried to take the flags, but Trump thought she was attempting to shake his hand. White House

Within seconds of arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Trump launched into an unserious bit.

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A child handed him a U.S. and a Philippine flag when he reached the bottom of the Air Force One steps. The president used them to perform a strange, cheerleader-like routine, waving them erratically before a blonde woman reached out to take them.

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Trump didn’t realize this and instead attempted to shake her hand.

Trump did a weird routine after a child gave him some flags at the airport in Manila. JAM STA ROSA/via REUTERS

She snatched the flags and disappeared as Trump then shook hands with dignitaries who met him on the tarmac as “Y.M.C.A.” played, before heading off to a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting at the Solaire Hotel in Paranaque, Metro Manila.

There, he posed for photographs with foreign leaders, and it became apparent that both his hands were slathered in foundation to cover up bruising that has been an issue for him during much of his second term.

Meanwhile, ahead of Trump’s arrival, roughly 1,500 left-wing demonstrators staged a raucous protest in downtown Manila’s Liwasang Bonifacio square, waving red flags and hoisting a massive banner reading, “Resist U.S. war and plunder!”

People took part in an anti-Trump protest featuring a coffin containing an effigy of Donald Trump. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Riot police, armed with shields and wooden batons, looked on as organizers burned an effigy of Trump while demanding that Philippine leaders break away from Washington’s orbit.

“The Philippine government should not deal with such a loser, so our call to the Marcos administration is to stop being a puppet of Donald Trump and to uphold an independent foreign policy for the Philippines,” protest leader Teddy Casiño told the Associated Press, referring to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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