TO RUSSIA WITH LOVE Giddy Trump Greets ‘Friend’ Putin With Loved-Up Baby Talk The U.S. president whispered something in the ear of the Russian leader at China’s big dictator party.

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President Donald Trump has greeted the autocratic Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a toe-curling babble of baby talk.

Trump, 80, met Putin, 74, on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders’ Summit in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday. It was their first official in-person meeting in over a year, with U.S. officials calling it a “pull-aside.”

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Cringeworthy footage of Trump walking into the room shows the president saying, “Who is he… He’s my friend.“ Trump, who rarely looks pleased to see anyone, smiled from ear to ear as he approached Putin, patted him on the arm, and leaned in to whisper something in his ear. The secret remark was not captured by the watching media.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, November 19, 2026. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

Trump then ushered Putin, who had grabbed Trump by the elbow, towards two white armchairs. Putin was beginning to sit down when Trump pivoted, stepped into the spotlight, and spoke to the waiting media.

Donald Trump speaks as Vladimir Putin was ready to sit down. Rapid Response/X

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years,” Trump said. “We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this—or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this.”

Putin did not speak, but stood next to the Russian flag, smiling awkwardly.

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Also in the room with the two leaders were Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as well as Russian foreign minister, Sergey V. Lavrov, and Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s special envoy for negotiations on the war in Ukraine.

The meeting lasted 42 minutes, according to The New York Times.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, November 19, 2026. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

Rubio shaking hands with Putin was notable, the Times said, given that he positioned himself as a fighter against communism before joining the Trump administration. He has since tempered his public criticism of China and Russia.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were due to hold their first formal trilateral meeting in China on the sidelines of the APEC Summit on Thursday.

China’s foreign ministry said the meeting has “groundbreaking significance,” with spokesperson Guo Jiakun saying the leaders will “exchange views in depth on important issues concerning global peace.”

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