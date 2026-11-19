ALL BY MYSELF Trump Breaks From World Leaders for Red Carpet Moment The president was definitely ready for his close-up.

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President Donald Trump broke from his fellow world leaders to have a solo red carpet moment in China.

Trump, 80, was in Shenzhen on Wednesday for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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When Trump arrived at the site of the meeting, he walked slowly across the red carpet before pausing to pose for photographs in front of the assembled media.

U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a solo shot at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen. GREG BAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The White House Press Pool X account noted he was the only world leader to pause for a solo red-carpet shot, with everyone else walking across the carpet without stopping.

“After pausing for a long moment, Trump smiled, said thank you, and continued his walk,” the Pool reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with China's President Xi Jinping after leaders posed for a group photo during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province, on November 19, 2026. GREG BAKER/via REUTERS

At one point in his show, host Anderson Cooper interrupted a segment with CNN reporter Fareed Zakaria to play the footage of Trump pausing for his red carpet moment.

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“This is why he’s done it,” Zakaria said. “He wants these photographs, the symbolism, the harkening back to superpower summits of the 1980s, perhaps even Yalta.”

The Yalta Conference in 1945, the year before Trump was born, was a World War II summit to shape the postwar world, featuring U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Russian leader Joseph Stalin.

Anderson Cooper and Fareed Zakaria discuss the optics of Trump's trip to China. CNN

“Yalta... was the three powers that won World War II, deciding on the fate of the world,” Zakaria said. “This is a photo op. This is a completely symbolic meeting. They’re not going to get any substantive agreements.”

Pointing out the absence of Ukraine and the European Union from the summit, Zakaria said, “It makes no strategic sense; it makes television sense.”

At that point, Cooper cut to live footage of Putin entering, noting, “He was not pausing for photographs as the president did, walking through.”

Following his solo photo, Trump also posed with the leaders for an APEC family photo.

Leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a group photo during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province, on November 19, 2026. GREG BAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After Trump entered the room, the Pool reports he was shown his place at the center of the group before the photo was taken.

The U.S. president shook hands with Canadian leader Mark Carney, whom he has regularly clashed with, before Xi stood between Trump and Putin for the photo.

“Trump chatted briefly with Carney before he & President Xi led the group out of the room,” the Pool noted, noting the group photo took just two minutes.

The 80-year-old’s red carpet moment follows another awkward appearance in China.

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Trump took twice as long as other world leaders to walk the red carpet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation welcome banquet in Shenzhen on Wednesday.

He took over a minute to enter the venue, stopping multiple times to pose for cameras.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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