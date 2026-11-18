HEATED RIVALRY Trump Goons Warring Over China During Superpower Summit After landing in Asia with the president, the two Cabinet rivals have barely acknowledged one another. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

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Donald Trump’s top economic officials have taken their bitter feud on the road, spending nearly 20 hours trapped together on Air Force One before landing in Asia—and pretending the other man doesn’t exist.

In the wake of the Nvidia spy scandal and other controversies engulfing the White House, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have spent the past few days traveling with Trump on a trip meant to showcase American trade power.

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US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller attend an arrival ceremony for US President Donald Trump hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Carlos Barria/REUTERS

But beyond the high-level meetings, banquets and ceremonies is a diplomatic display of Cabinet hostility, with the two rivals seemingly unable to even manage the basic courtesy of acknowledging the other.

At a red-carpet arrival ceremony in the Philippines on Tuesday, Bessent and Lutnick were awkwardly lined up side by side to greet the Filipino president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The pair did not appear to talk.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick walks as Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr hosts US President Donald Trump for a state visit banquet luncheon at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Then came Trump’s signing ceremony with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, where the two men were seated next to each other.

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Politico’s Sophia Cai captured the mood as Trump wrapped up the meeting.

“Awkward—Bessent immediately turns to his left to talk to Rubio and Sergio (Gor, Trump’s India Ambassador) joins them, while Lutnick remains facing forward + nods at Trump as he walks off the stage,” she wrote on X.

Bessent and Lutnick sat next to each other during a signing deal but you could cut the tension with a knife. X

The simmering tension followed the pair to the Quad leaders’ meeting at the Solaire hotel in Paranaque, south of Manila, where they sat apart, with Rubio and Trump between them.

US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attend a Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) meeting, at the Solaire hotel in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Carlos Barria/REUTERS

And at an APEC leaders’ banquet in Shenzhen, China—not long after Trump was greeted on the tarmac by Chinese President Xi Jinping—Bessent was filmed circling his table to check who he would be sitting next to.

When Lutnick arrived minutes later, cameras caught them mingling separately with guests, but not each other.

Bessent circled the banquet table to see who he was seated next to. X

Bessent and Lutnick have long been rivals: both wanted the Treasury portfolio when Trump returned to office, but Lutnick, who had led Trump’s transition, ultimately got Commerce instead.

The pair have also clashed over a Ukraine minerals deal after Bessent traveled and sought to broker an agreement, only for Lutnick to present his own version.

“This is a s---y deal,” he told Lutnick, according to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book Regime Change. “You’re an idiot.”

Picture taken June 2, 2024. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang greets Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Ann Wang/REUTERS/Ann Wang

But in the wake of the scandal engulfing tech billionaire and Trump ally Jensen Huang, the pair’s rivalry has now exploded into something much bigger than bruised egos.

Huang, 63, was forced to stand down as the CEO of chip giant Nvidia amid revelations that he had multiple affairs, including one involving alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang.

The scandal has triggered national security concerns about America’s most sensitive technology as it seeks to win the AI race against China.

Bessent was particularly furious about Lutnick’s handling of Megaspeed International, the Singaporean firm where Alice Huang worked, which is now suspected of helping divert Nvidia chips to Beijing.

The firm had been under Commerce Department investigation since 2024 but was not placed on the department’s entity list, which restricts companies considered national-security risks.

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Asked about reports that he had confronted Lutnick over the matter, Bessent essentially threw the Commerce Secretary under the bus last week, telling CNBC that the departments of Treasury, Defense and State “were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months—but Commerce has the pen.”

“You will have to ask [Lutnick] about their internal process,” he added, pointedly.

Trump, meanwhile, has tried to down play the friction.

Trump salutes next to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives at Shenzhen Airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Summit in Shenzhen. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“They’re fine, they have different views,” he told reporters as he departed for Asia on Monday.

“One wants to be friendly with China, the other wants to have a blow-up with China.”

“We’re having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it,” he added.

Asked for comment on Wednesday, a White House official referred the Daily Beast to the president’s previous remarks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes US President Donald Trump as he arrives at Shenzhen Airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Summit in Shenzhen, China November 18, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Some insiders suggest that Lutnick could be on the chopping block, but Trump insists he still has confidence in his Commerce Secretary.

But the episode has exposed a broader problem: his administration’s technology policy has been shaped by competing officials, competing business interests and a president who has repeatedly taken his cues from the executives whose companies stand to benefit.

Lutnick’s critics have also raised questions about potential conflicts involving Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial firm he previously ran and handed over to his sons.

In a letter sent yesterday to his son Brandon Lutnick, now the chair of the firm, top Democrats on the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees demanded that Cantor Fitzgerald preserve records connected to Nvidia and its business in Asia.

Brandon and Howard Lutnick pictured with Donald Trump in 2016. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

“The American people deserve to know: Did the Secretary of Commerce seriously and perhaps irreversibly compromise U.S. national security interests to make money for his adult children and Cantor Fitzgerald?” the letter says.

Bessent, meanwhile, has developed a reputation for explosive confrontations of his own.

Bill Pulte and Scott Bessent. The Daily Beast/Reuters

Last year, he almost came to blows with Elon Musk in the West Wing, in a hallway shouting match within earshot of Trump and others in the White House.

A few months later, he reportedly threatened to punch Housing Finance Director Bill Pulte “in the f-----g face” after he caught wind that Pulte was criticizing him behind his back.

At least so far, the Bessent-Lutnick feud has remained a war of icy silences rather than flying fists.

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