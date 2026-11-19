FOLLOWING UP Fox Host Interrupts Live Trump Interview Before Big Meeting Fox’s Laura Ingraham made sure she snuck in a question, even from thousands of miles away.

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Donald Trump’s live interview on Fox News from China went into overtime after Laura Ingraham interrupted to ask about the president’s upcoming meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Trump, 80, was speaking live with Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich from Shenzhen, where the president was participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The day prior, he met with Jinping, 73, and Putin, 74, with further meetings scheduled for Wednesday.

As the interview was wrapping up, the host of The Ingraham Angle interrupted her goodbye to tell Heinrich to ask Trump about the benefits of meeting with both leaders simultaneously.

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She said, “Jacqui, just one question for the president before he goes on to meet with Xi and Putin: Why is it an advantage to meet with both men at the same time?”

Ingraham asked why Trump will be meeting with both leaders at once. Fox News

Trump, who ended up speaking for an additional eight minutes about that and other topics, used the extra time to criticize Barack Obama.

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“Because they work together. They have a relationship. The relationship... should have never been allowed to happen,” he said. “You know, they’re natural enemies, but because of Obama, not Biden, it was Obama, before—he drove them together because of energy. The energy drove them together, because China needs energy. They also need land.”

Trump waits on the stage before leaders take a group photo during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province, on November 19, 2026. GREG BAKER/Pool via REUTERS GREG BAKER/via REUTERS

“But Obama, because of energy, drove them together. It was a terrible thing,” he said. “You know, all my life I read you never want to have Russia and China team up. That was like 101 in politics or in warfare. But they were driven together by President Obama, and it was driven by the fact that China needs energy very badly and Russia has energy, and then all of a sudden, that took place.”

After the interview wrapped up for good, Trump headed off to the summit for a “family photo” with the other world leaders.

Putin (left) with Jinping and Trump at Wednesday's summit prior to their trilateral talks GREG BAKER/via REUTERS

Earlier in the interview, Trump was asked about the Nvidia scandal and whether he had concerns that ousted CEO Jensen Huang’s love affair was with a suspected Chinese spy.

Trump did not seem concerned that that was the case.

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“I haven’t heard that.... and I get reports on a daily basis,” he said. “It was a woman, it was a pretty woman, and any pretty woman that comes from China, they consider her to be a spy.”

Photos showing Jensen Huang and the Chinese spy he's alleged to have had an affair with were posted on her WeChat account. Social media

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