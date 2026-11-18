TAKING HIS SWEET TIME Trump Humiliated by World Leaders in Red Carpet Entrance The 80-year-old president took twice as long as his foreign counterparts to walk into a high-level dinner.

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As world leaders walked one after the other into a high-level dinner in China, President Donald Trump raised eyebrows by deciding to take his sweet time.

Trump, 80, took twice as long as other world leaders to walk the red carpet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation welcome banquet in Shenzhen hosted by his Chinese pal, President Xi Jinping, on Wednesday.

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A live feed from the Shenzhen International Communication Center captured world leaders arriving in quick succession for the gala. They were welcomed by a grandiose red carpet and a live band that played different music for each guest.

Most leaders strolled relatively quickly through the red carpet. Others, like Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, acknowledged the band with polite nods or bows.

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung and his wife, Kim Hea-kyung, like other world leaders, walk relatively quickly into the APEC welcome banquet in China. IORI SAGISAWA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump, on the other hand, took more than a minute to walk into the venue, stopping several times at various points to pose for the cameras and take in the music.

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The president took about 30 seconds to stand still and enjoy the performance, clapping and raising his fist at the end to signal his appreciation. He stopped again right in front of the band, presumably for photos, before walking into the dinner.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gave the live band a polite bow in acknowledgement. IORI SAGISAWA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It’s not the first time Trump has drawn attention for his walk. During his earlier stop in the Philippines, Trump raised eyebrows with what some observers dubbed an “unsteady waddle” as he walked next to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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Trump has also been mocked over blunders during his Asia trip, including an awkward exchange with his old friend Imelda Marcos, the widow of the late Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The couple, notorious for their decades-long authoritarian rule and stunning levels of corruption that triggered a bloodless uprising, once occupied the same New York social circles as Trump.

But it was the president’s bizarre flag-waving routine upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila that has emerged as a crowd favorite, drawing a flurry of memes and mockery online—and even a comparison to Mario Kart’s Koopa Troopa.

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Trump is set to meet with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit on Thursday, marking the first trilateral meeting between the three strongman leaders. They are expected to discuss the Iran and Ukraine wars, as well as nuclear weapons and denuclearization.

The three strongmen leaders will meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit on Thursday. Iori Sagisawa/via REUTERS

Trump will also meet with Putin separately—a meeting that’s been viewed as a victory for the Kremlin, even as the Russian leader has made no concessions in his war against Ukraine and even escalated strikes.

“It’s a tactical victory for Putin,” Abbas Gallyamov, a Russian political analyst and former Putin speechwriter, told NBC News. “That in itself is success.”

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