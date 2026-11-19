A REAL SNOOZE Trump, 80, Falls Asleep at Table Full of World Leaders Livestream footage caught the moment the president nodded off.

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President Donald Trump appeared to sneak in a snooze at a leaders’ session in China while his host discussed free and open trade.

Trump was seen in a livestream with his head down and eyes closed during the roundtable while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney energetically jotted down notes nearby.

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Donald Trump appears to be napping during the APEC leaders’ plenary session in Shenzhen. South China Morning Post/Youtube

The catnap came two days into Trump’s trip to Asia, which began with an ASEAN summit in the Philippines before the president’s arrival in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was speaking at the time Trump was dozing off, which made the scene all the more shocking.

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Xi was describing what he saw as an optimistic future for the Asia-Pacific, but the topic did not seem to stir up much of a reaction from the 80-year-old U.S. president.

Trump will soon attend a highly anticipated trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ng Han Guan/via REUTERS

While Trump rested his eyes at the plenary roundtable, Putin was seen watching intently as Xi delivered his remarks, offering his uninterrupted gaze toward the Chinese president.

Trump has said that he would use the three-way meeting to discuss nuclear nonproliferation and the wars in both Ukraine and Iran.

Trump's shuteye came as Xi was talking about free trade. China Pool/Getty Images

If he can stay awake for it, the meeting could provide an opportunity for the lame-duck president to flex his negotiating prowess as Democrats gear up to take control of both the House and the Senate.

Trump is relying on his personal brand to do a lot of the heavy lifting for the meeting with Xi and Putin, telling Fox News on Thursday, “They both like Trump.”

“Now, what happens after me? That I can’t tell you,” Trump said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

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