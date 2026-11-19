ESCALATING FAST Touchy-Feely Trump, 80, Grasps for Dictator’s Hand on Escalator Trump has described his friendship with Xi Jinping as a “special relationship.”

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President Donald Trump gave his dictator pal a helping hand on an escalator before their big summit.

Trump, 80, arrived in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday and greeted the country’s president, Xi Jinping, with a “bro hug.”

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Now, he’s trying to hold the 73-year-old’s hand. Video footage from before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s plenary session showed the pair trying to negotiate an escalator on Thursday morning.

Trump hopped on first, leaving Xi in his wake. But, ever the gentleman, he reached back, in an apparent bid to help Xi. He reached out awkwardly before Trump ushered him up to stand beside him.

Xi and Trump at the plenary meeting. Ng Han Guan/via REUTERS

Later, as Xi spoke at the plenary session, Trump sat still with his eyes closed for an extended period, a feature of the aging president’s second term.

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The escalator episode is the latest evidence of a friendly relationship between the two leaders. In fact, Trump described it as a “special relationship.”

Ahead of a trilateral meeting with Xi and his other dictator pal, Vladimir Putin, Trump heaped praise on the Chinese Communist Party chief at the Kylin Villa, the lakeside Shenzhen retreat hosting the bilateral and trilateral talks.

“You are my friend, and we have a special relationship. As long as you and I are in charge of things, we will never have a problem,” he said glowingly.

Xi, Trump, and Putin are holding trilateral talks on the sidelines for the APEC summit. Andres Martinez Casares/via REUTERS

“From trade to investment, from regional issues to world peace, the United States and China have led the way, and uh, there’s nobody—there’s nobody in any other place that can do what we can do,” he said.

He looked back on his first state visit to China in 2017 and added, “President Xi and I have formed an outstanding personal relationship. Some people are unhappy when they hear that, but I’m very happy about it. And some people actually are thrilled.”

Xi tried some flattery of his own. Xi told Trump the two leaders have given relations between their countries “new substance based on respect, fairness and reciprocity.”

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“We have established a new definition of a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability,” Xi said, as reported by Reuters.

According to AFP, he also told Trump: “Mr. President, your efforts are plain for all to see and will go down in history.”

Earlier, Trump launched into an equally friendly display with Putin, whom he met one-on-one. Later, Putin arrived at the villa for the trilateral meeting after the U.S. president and Xi. Russian media have widely shared footage of a buoyant Trump entering the room for the bilateral meeting and addressing Putin with the words: “Who is he? He’s my friend!”

Putin was “in an excellent mood” following the meeting, according to his top foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov.

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