FRIENDS LIKE THESE Trump ‘Bro Hugs’ Dictator After Carefully Edging Down AF1 Stairs Trump embraced the Chinese leader after gingerly making his way out of the plane.

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Donald Trump took his time descending Air Force One’s stairs after arriving in China, but wasted none going in for a hug with Xi Jinping.

The Chinese president broke his usual protocol to wait on the tarmac at the end of a long red carpet. The two presidents shook hands at the foot of the stairs before pulling in for a brief embrace. A Fox News host dubbed the embrace a “bro hug.”

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A Fox News host dubbed the embrace a “bro hug.” Carlos Barria/REUTERS

The embrace came after Trump slowly plodded down the steps, gripping the handrail.

The high-level welcome ceremony and greeting by the Chinese dictator on Wednesday was unusual because Xi typically leaves airport welcomes to senior Chinese officials. When Trump visited Beijing in May, Xi sent his vice president to meet him.

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Earlier Wednesday, China’s fifth-ranking Communist Party official greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport.

Trump gave Xi a red-carpet welcome of his own in September during the Chinese leader’s first state visit since 2015. He and first lady Melania Trump waited on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, where they shook hands with Xi and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan after the couple stepped off their plane.

Trump arrived in Shenzhen, just north of Hong Kong, for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference. He and Xi are expected to discuss lingering tensions from last year’s trade war. They are then expected to sit down with Putin for the first-ever three-way summit between the leaders of the U.S., China and Russia.

Trump salutes next to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives at Shenzhen Airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Summit in Shenzhen. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

The highly anticipated summit is expected to focus on nuclear disarmament. Before departing Washington, Trump said the three leaders would also discuss how their countries could work together to resolve the U.S. war with Iran and end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump has indicated he is open to discussing an end to the war without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky present.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet jointly with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Anadolu/Getty Images

The proposed meeting has drawn comparisons to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin discussed the future of Europe after World War II. A Wall Street Journal opinion piece published last month argued that Putin will attempt to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war that would favor the Kremlin.

“Anything I can do to end the war, whether somebody’s there or not, whatever I can do to end the war,” Trump said of the conflict launched by Putin nearly five years ago.

The trilateral meeting is expected to take place at Kylin Villa, a state-owned compound in Shenzhen.

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