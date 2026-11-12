FUEL-ISH Trump Hands Massive Win to Putin in Return for Nothing Buyers have been hesitant to purchase Russian fuel, leaving ships adrift.

President Donald Trump got the short end of the stick in a fuel deal he struck with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Russia has doubled its diesel exports after Trump lifted fuel sanctions against Moscow in a deal that drew bipartisan outrage—but none of those shipments have reached the U.S. to ease Americans’ woes over high gas prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia shipped 271,000 barrels of diesel a day in October, up from 135,000 in September, according to Kpler data first reported by the Financial Times.

Ships carrying Russian diesel initially bound for the U.S. have been adrift in the Atlantic as buyers remain fearful of accepting cargo that could breach international sanctions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Agioi Fanendes, for example, carries 300,000 barrels of Russian diesel but has been sitting around waiting for buyers after veering off its original course for New York. A White House official told FT that negotiations with the owner of the vessel were ongoing.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Michelle Wiese Bockmann, a senior analyst at maritime intelligence firm Windward, told The Telegraph that three tankers have been sanctioned for operating as part of Russia’s “shadow fleet,” further complicating buyers’ decision-making.

“There are political, compliance and enforcement challenges,” she said.

President Donald Trump struck an oil deal with Vladimir Putin last month. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

When reached for comment on this story, a White House official insisted to the Daily Beast that Russian diesel is on its way to the U.S. market, which will ease gas prices for Americans.

“As the President has said, this is a deal for the world. This deal was made to add diesel supply to the global market—lowering prices for Americans and the world—which is exactly what will be done,” the official said.

Last month, Trump announced in a Truth Social post that he had struck a deal with Putin.

“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter,” he said.

The announcement quickly set off a firestorm, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle calling on Trump to reverse course.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, John Curtis of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine released a statement urging Trump to “immediately reverse” the plan.

Trump's Iran war has pushed gas and grocery prices way up for Americans. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine. Congress was clear: the U.S. should not import oil from Russia until it ends its aggression against Ukraine and ceases threats against our NATO Allies,” the statement said.

The administration has been scrambling to address the cost of living and gas prices, which were both driven up by Trump’s Iran war. Americans delivered a scathing rebuke of Trump’s policies last week when they voted overwhelmingly in favor of Democratic candidates.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register