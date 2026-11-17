‘NO SURPRISES, PLEASE’ Trump Sparks Panic as He Arrives for Dictator Lovefest The president is flatly contradicting his own officials about the summit. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

America’s allies are freaking out over what President Donald Trump may say or do at an imminent diplomatic lovefest with two of the brutal dictators he admires most.

The 80-year-old president expects to talk about Iran, Ukraine, and denuclearization at his upcoming trilateral summit with Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin and Chinese despot Xi Jinping.

He arrived in the Philippines on Monday ahead of the scheduled sit-down with the strongmen on Thursday, which critics have framed as “Yalta II.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics are worried Trump could hand Putin concessions on Ukraine. MAXIM SHIPENKOV/Pool via REUTERS

The 1945 Yalta conference was where the Soviet Union, Britain, and the U.S. carved up postwar Europe into their own spheres of influence, deciding the fate of smaller nations with no seat at the table and helping lay the foundations of the Cold War.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple Western officials and diplomats are panicking that Trump could make good on that historic parallel by handing significant concessions to Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and to Xi over China’s claims to Taiwan.

There's also alarm that Trump could cede ground on China's claims to Taiwan. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

“We know that every time President Trump talks to or sees Putin, it translates into bad news for Ukraine and for Europe,” one European diplomat told Axios. “We brace for anything.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

European leaders are in fact so freaked out by the upcoming summit that they huddled behind closed doors to discuss it at their own meeting in Ireland last week, the outlet reports.

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz was apparently “among the more vocal during the private session” and later publicly said: “Our message to the U.S. before Trump meets Putin is: No surprises, please.”

U.S. and Chinese officials both stressed last week that Ukraine would not be on the agenda during the meeting.

Play Video

But Putin is apparently eager to use the talks to leverage his position in the conflict, and Trump has said that “we’ll talk about my favorite subject, Ukraine.”

Trump added that although “we have Iran in very good shape,” he still intends to “talk about Iran a little bit” with his Russian and Chinese counterparts.

It remains unclear at this stage whether those discussions will cover any of the numerous reports about ongoing Russian and Chinese support for Iran’s war machine, which Trump has consistently downplayed since launching the conflict earlier in February.

Putin and Xi have, for their part, shown only slim appetite for talking about denuclearization. China only agreed to put denuclearization on the agenda after Russian lobbying, with Trump himself admitting it’s a “tough subject.”

“It’s very hard for any of us to say we’ll get rid of our nukes, right?” he told reporters last week.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register