CHYNAHHHH! Trump Goons’ Secret Clashes Before Big Overseas Trip Exposed Cabinet officials have been locked in a dispute over China for months. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump is leaving his Cabinet to battle it out among themselves as he prepares to meet President Xi Jinping in China.

Top administration officials have been clashing over China policy ahead of the president’s meeting with the Communist Party chief on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen this week.

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The already difficult relationship between Beijing and Washington has been thrown into further disarray by the revelation that Jensen Huang, boss of the AI chip giant Nvidia, had engaged in an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

The revelation prompted Huang’s resignation last week and provided fuel for China hawks in Trump’s Cabinet, already divided on how to approach relations with the Asian economic superpower.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before departing for Asia. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump boarded Air Force One on Monday, destined for Manila, Philippines, for the annual Southeast Asian Nations Summit, which is being held before the APEC summit. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Trump took with him some senior officials who are worried that a warmer relationship with Beijing creates potentially hazardous national security vulnerabilities, citing officials familiar with the situation.

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Trump has been surprisingly candid about the bickering. “One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blowup with China,” he said as he departed the White House on Monday, describing the two camps.

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“Both are acceptable, but they’re different views. I don’t think you want to insult China just before you get there.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have emerged as the faces of the spat. Bessent has accused Lutnick’s department of failing to blacklist Megaspeed, the firm where Huang’s mistress worked.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has thrown Trump’s China relations into murky water. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The company had been investigated by government agencies over suspicions that it was smuggling high-powered Nvidia chips into China despite a U.S. ban.

Bessent told CNBC several agencies “were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months.”

“But Commerce has the pen... and you will have to ask them about their internal process,” he added.

Trump appeared to back Lutnick on Monday. “I understand both sides of it, and I’ll make a decision,” he said, suggesting the slow-walking was a way to avoid riling Beijing before the big meeting.

In the same breath, Trump is not expected to bring up the affair when he meets with Xi, a senior U.S. official told the Journal.

A U.S. official pushed back against claims that political favoritism drove the administration’s tech policies, noting that Trump kept a ban on selling Nvidia’s most advanced AI processors to China and insisting his decisions are rooted in national security rather than domestic politics.

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To close loopholes that have allowed bad actors to smuggle restricted hardware into China through third-party countries, the Commerce Department issued a long-awaited rule on Monday requiring special export licenses for buyers in several high-risk nations—a direct crackdown on middlemen like Singapore-based Megaspeed.

According to a senior administration official, infighting over China’s access to U.S. technology predates the Nvidia scandal. It reportedly flared up last year when senior officials clashed over what national security safeguards to attach to Trump’s plan allowing sales of Nvidia’s powerful H200 chips to China in exchange for a 25 percent U.S. cut.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threw Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick under the bus amid the Nvidia fallout and escalating national security concerns. Nathan Howard/Reuters

It comes amid fears that Trump is facing the possibility of being treated as a wounded animal by foreign leaders, including Xi, after his party’s resounding midterm election defeat.

“They will view the president as somewhat weakened now,” former Obama official Kurt Tong, now working at consultancy firm The Asia Group, said.

A second Asian diplomat told Politico that foreign leaders “no longer feel as intimidated by him.”

Trump met with Xi in Beijing in May and Washington in September. However, with his hand now significantly weakened, “There’ll be less enthusiasm for making deals with the Trump administration,” the diplomat added.

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