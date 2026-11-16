LAME DUCK Trump Hit With Brutal Truth Ahead of Xi Summit Foreign leaders have a plan for how to handle Trump as his presidency nears its final chapter. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is facing the possibility of being treated as a wounded animal by foreign leaders after his resounding midterm election defeat.

The president, 80, will fly to Manila, Philippines, on Monday for the annual East Asia Summit, then head to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit.

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On the sidelines of the APEC summit on Thursday, he is set to rendezvous with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

However, Trump is now viewed as “weakened” after sweeping Democratic victories at the midterm elections. With his stock at a nadir, his bargaining power won’t be what it used to be, and foreign leaders will look to take advantage of it, commentators have suggested.

Trump and Xi in Washington, D.C. in September. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

As a result, Trump “may be further inclined to make economic and security concessions to maintain a tactical thaw between the United States and China,” Ali Wyne, a Washington-based senior research and advocacy adviser at the International Crisis Group, told the Washington Post.

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“They will view the president as somewhat weakened now,” former Obama official Kurt Tong, now working at consultancy firm The Asia Group, put it, somewhat more plainly.

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A second Asian diplomat told Politico that foreign leaders “no longer feel as intimidated by him.”

Trump met with Xi in Beijing in May and Washington in September and has also generally embraced Russia and Putin. However, with his hand now significantly weakened, “There’ll be less enthusiasm for making deals with the Trump administration,” the diplomat said.

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Officially, Beijing says it is pursuing “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations.” Denuclearization will also be on the agenda. Beijing is sheepish about disarmament negotiations.

“We’ll talk a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we’ll be talking a lot of things. We’re trying to end the war in Iran,” Trump told reporters on Sunday.

“It will be of ground-breaking significance,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing on Monday, but analysts aren’t buying the flattering rhetoric.

Beijing is also sheepish about Ukraine, viewing it as a European issue.

“The Chinese are already thinking about what comes next, more than about how to manage Trump,” Jonathan Czin, a former CIA analyst on China, now at the Brookings Institution, told Politico, adding that the play will be to generally “mollify Trump and string him along” rather than anything substantive.

Trump and Putin in Alaska in August 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

However, fearing his infamous screeds, they plan to pump him up publicly.

Foreign leaders “won’t want to provoke him or give him motivation to potentially sacrifice what they’re collectively interested in by making it obvious that he’s irrelevant,” said Yuki Tatsumi, a former special assistant for political affairs at the Japanese embassy in Washington.

Jane Hardy, a former leader of the Australian embassy’s congressional office in Washington, shared a similar outlook, saying leaders will be “tiptoeing around Trump as they look ahead.”

Scot Marciel, former principal deputy assistant secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration, said they will effectively be trying to “quietly and carefully wait him out.”

Putin and Xi last year. Sergey Bobylev/Getty Images

Neil Thomas, a senior nonresident fellow at the think tank, the Asia Society Policy Institute, said that there is also “active political warfare between different parts of the administration,” noting disagreements between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on how to deal with the fallout from Nvidia boss Jensen Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

China hawks in the administration appear “ascendant,” too, according to the Post, painting a picture of a weakened Trump and a bickering team trying to do deals with leaders less inclined to engage.

But the White House insists Trump is still the main man. “President Trump has effectively restored American strength on the global stage and strengthened relationships with world leaders,” spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.

The White House has been approached for further comment.

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