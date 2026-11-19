DON’T WORRY, VLAD Trump Offers Shameless Gift to Putin at Dictator Party The Russian dictator is desperate not to end up in The Hague.

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President Donald Trump offered a smirking Vladimir Putin a shameless olive branch during a high-stakes summit.

Trump, 80, is nearing the end of a whirlwind diplomatic jaunt in Asia that culminated in trilateral talks with the Russian dictator and their host, Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday.

During the final act, broadcast live across the world, Trump seemingly randomly brought up the International Criminal Court, which has issued arrest warrants against Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

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During the talks, which were supposed to focus on the conflicts in Eastern Europe and Iran, as well as trade, Trump suddenly launched into a diatribe about the court, headquartered in the Dutch city of The Hague.

Putin smirks after Trump suggests targeting the international court that has reprimanded the Russian dictator. CNBC

“And another area of potential cooperation between us, I’ll be suggesting ways to protect our nation’s sovereignty from rogue and globalist organizations such as the International Criminal Court, which has gotten out of control, which I believe we all agree has, uh, really strayed far beyond its jurisdiction,” he said, shoehorning the matter into the discussion.

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Indeed, the trio struck a four-point agreement that included a section which recognized that “the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of state officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.”

A couple of hours before the delayed trilateral Trump met with Putin on the sidelines of the summit for a private one-to-one.

Putin, Xi, and Trump met on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Shenzhen. Andres Martinez Casares/via REUTERS

Russia does not recognize the ICC. Nor does the U.S., something Putin, who said without any apparent irony during the summit that China, Russia and the U.S. must “preserve and strengthen the system of international law,” will be acutely aware of.

In fact, Republicans have long railed against it, signing acts to suppress its power, including the so-called Hague Invasion Act of 2002. Indeed, since Trump re-entered the White House, his Department of State and Department of Justice have imposed comprehensive sanctions targeting ICC officials, judges, and prosecutors over investigations involving U.S. and Israeli personnel.

Trump whispers compliments to Russia's Vladimir Putin at the trilateral summit in China. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

Despite the U.S. and Russia’s rejection of its authority, in March 2023 the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

It alleged he was responsible for war crimes, focusing its claims on the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia following the launch of Moscow’s full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

The ICC also issued a warrant on the same charges for Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

In a statement at the time, the ICC said it had reasonable grounds to believe Putin committed the criminal acts directly, as well as working with others, and accused him of failing to use his presidential powers to stop children from being deported.

Moscow denied the allegations and dismissed the warrants as “outrageous.”

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Then-U.S. President Joe Biden said the ICC’s move was “justified,” noting that while the U.S. is not a member of the court, the warrant made “a very strong point” and adding that Putin had “clearly committed war crimes.”

Because the ICC has no police force of its own and Russia does not recognize its jurisdiction, the warrant has not led to Putin’s arrest.

The severity of the charges appears lost on Trump, though. Cringeworthy footage of him walking to meet Putin on Thursday morning shows the president saying, “Who is he… He’s my friend!”

Trump, who rarely looks pleased to see anyone, smiled from ear to ear as he approached the Russian president and patted him on the arm.

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