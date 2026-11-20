The first lady laughed at the question she called “private.”

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Melania Trump was strolling the red carpet for the premiere of the latest Amazon production about her life when a reporter asked a question that made her tight-lipped.

The first lady was in New York on Thursday for Melania, The Series, the second part of a $40 million deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Its feature documentary, Melania, premiered in January, but failed to earn even half its budget at the box office.

Trump was without her husband this time around. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

A reporter asked Trump about the two-part series he said “shows the personal side” of Trump’s family life. He then asked: “What’s your husband’s worst habit that you can share with me?”

She gave him a look and smiled: “Oh that’s a private–”

“Come on, give me one,” the reporter pressed.

“Trust and—trust and family,” she answered, laughing.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Trump’s office to explain how those could be considered bad habits.

Trump looked a bit put off by the reporter's question. OAN

It also happens that the first episode of the series is titled “Family & Trust.” The second is “Pride & Honor.”

“Trust between a parent and a child is established from the very beginning of life without any words at all,” Trump said inside the theater, according to a video posted by Katie Miller. “All young children can feel a parent’s protection, love, and their willingness to sacrifice. That is the foundation of the security which then passes down from generation to generation.”

The president has helped promote his wife's docuseries, as he did with her feature documentary. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Unlike January’s Melania premiere at the Kennedy Center, Donald Trump, 80, was returning from a summit in China, and missed the event.

Big-name attendees at the Lincoln Center gathering were few and far between. Among them were former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former Trump White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Play Video

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.