The first lady was reserved until it came to her husband’s fascination with all things shiny.

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Melania Trump used an appearance on Fox News to slam her husband’s obsession with gold.

The first lady appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning to plug her humanitarian work and her new Amazon show, Melania, The Series.

After promising “more private conversations,” she encouraged people to go back and watch the first interaction of her team-up with Jeff Bezos’ streaming giant, Amazon, which released Melania in January.

The former model, 56, delivered a media-savvy interview on the curvy couch, not giving anything away until host Brian Kilmeade gave her a chance to take a tongue-in-cheek swipe at her husband, 80.

Speaking about the White House Christmas decorations, Ainsley Earhardt said: “Every room is decorated beautifully.”

This earned the F&F team an invite. “I hope you come and see it,” Melania offered.

The hosts roared with laughter at the comment. Fox & Friends/Fox News

“This year will be more gold,” Kilmeade joked, earning perhaps the only candid moment from the first lady.

“No, not really,” she said, raising her hand. The jibe sent the curvy couch into fits of laughter.

She was also candid about her husband, President Donald Trump, in Melania, The Series, even to his face.

In the first episode, titled “Family and Trust,” Melania says she “doesn’t agree with everything he does or says.”

Her remark is heard over footage of Trump doing his signature “YMCA” dance at the Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball in January last year, weeks after he won his second presidential election.

The Oval Office is fitted from top to bottom with gold decor. Al Drago/Getty Images

“Who is more difficult, you or her?” an interviewer asks. Trump declares that he’s “much easier” to get along with than the public thinks, adding, “She could very well be more difficult.”

“He said, like, ‘Oh, she’s so difficult,’” Melania retorts from a private jet. “But I tell him the truth. I feel that sometimes there are too many people around him, that they are ‘yes people,’ and that’s not healthy.”

Presidential assistant Natalie Harp with U.S. President Donald Trump. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Melania has expressed her distaste for her husband’s dancing in the past.

In the clip from Melania, The Series, Trump responds, “She feels very strongly that everything should be very presidential. And when we were doing rallies, if, on occasion, I’d break into a dance, I’m not sure she loved it so much.”

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Melania, smiling throughout this conversation, says, “Well, sometimes the situations were like, uh, I don’t think it’s the good day to dance. So.”

The shot then switches to Trump, looking introspective.

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Meanwhile, Trump’s gold obsession is well-known. Though he managed to maintain the tradition of a muted Oval Office in his first term, he has gone all out in his second, even personally super-gluing gilded appliqués to the wall to match his gold molding, gold-framed paintings, and gold cherubs.

The 80-year-old president’s gold craze was heavily influenced by his first wife, Ivana, White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan report in their new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

Melania suggested that she doesn’t like her husband’s obsession. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Ivana, who died in 2022, was vice president of interior design at the Trump Organization for years. She played a key role in designing the firm’s glitziest properties, including the Trump Tower and the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York and the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Her motto became, “If something could be leafed in gold or upholstered in damask, it was,” according to The Guardian.