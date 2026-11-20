The president says his wife can be “difficult.” She says someone’s got to do it.

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Melania Trump says she often confronts her husband because if she doesn’t, who will?

The first lady, 56, blasted the president, 80, for surrounding himself with sycophants in an explosive clip from her new documentary, Melania: The Series, which has dropped on Trumpy billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Amazon Prime Video.

Rape-accused MAGA director Brett Ratner sparked the awkward moment between the couple when he asked them who they felt was the more “difficult” spouse.

Melania: The Series is out now. Dominik Bindl/WireImage

“I think I’m very easy to get along with, actually,” the president said. “Much easier than the public would understand. She could very well be more difficult than me.”

But Melania was having none of it.

Trump doesn't come off altogether well from the new documentary. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“He said, ‘Oh, she’s so difficult’, but I tell him the truth,” she shot back. “I feel that sometimes there are too many people around him, that they are ‘yes people,’ and that’s not healthy.”

The first lady shares that view of the president’s second stint in the White House with his former attorney, Michael Cohen.

Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, knows well the hazards of yes-manning the president. Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

Cohen wrote in a scathing Substack post earlier this month that Donald Trump has now purged the White House of anyone willing to stand up to him.

“Too many people surrounding this administration appear to have confused having the president’s ear with having a backbone,” he wrote.

“They agree when they should challenge, applaud when they should question, and mistake proximity to the Oval Office for political strength,” he added.

The lawyer further warned that the problem with “yes men” is that “eventually, reality catches up with that kind of governing,” and that “when it does, the people who spent months nodding along suddenly discover that nobody is standing beside them.”

Cohen spent 13 months in jail for a number of offenses related to his work for the president, including tax evasion, lying to Congress, and making hush-money payments to a pornstar with whom Trump is alleged to have had an extramarital affair.

It remains unclear how often any truth-spilling episodes might take place between the president and his wife.

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Melania also revealed in a later segment of the doc that she believes the secret to a happy marriage is generally to minimize the time spent with a spouse.

“You cannot spend non-stop with that person,” she said. “I think solitude is very important.”

Harp spends decidedly more time with the president than his wife. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“You need to let that person be who they are, and enjoy what they do, and not to be that they are overwhelmed with you and nagging all the time,” she added.

That unusual recipe for domestic calm may explain why Melania has been so conspicuously absent from her husband’s side since his return to the White House.

Melania's documentary dropped on Amazon Prime, owned by Jeff Bezos, who bankrolled the last one. Manuel Orbegozo/REUTERS

A Daily Beast analysis found her public appearances during Trump’s first year and a half back in office dropped to just 60 percent of what they were during his first term.

Melania spends much of her time in New York and Florida, rather than Washington, and avoided the campaign trail even as her husband crisscrossed the country ahead of the midterm elections.

Both cinematic offerings were directed by Brett Ratner, the rape-accused industry figure behind Donald Trump's favorite movie franchise, Rush Hour. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

And the couple apparently don’t spend much time together even when their schedules overlap.

Their relationship largely consists of maintaining separate routines between official appearances, People magazine reported in January.

“There is little interaction between them, just what is expected,” one source said. “Then they go back to doing their own thing.”

That’s a decidedly more distant arrangement than the president’s relationship with his 35-year-old aide, Natalie Harp.

Sources close to the White House have repeatedly said Trump and Harp, who makes $150,000 a year as his special assistant and executive assistant, are so close that it has freaked out even his top advisers and raised security concerns within the Secret Service.

One Trump aide told the president’s biographer Michael Wolff that “it’s a Christian devotional relationship” on part of Harp, who sees herself as his “higher purpose bride.”

Melania is apparently deeply unhappy with that arrangement, steering clear of most events she knows the ever-present aide will be attending.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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