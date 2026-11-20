The first lady also spoke about the student’s political ambitions.

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Melania Trump has opened up about her son Barron Trump’s love life.

“It’s a dangerous world out there,” she says in her new Amazon series, aptly named Melania, The Series. The first lady did not reveal whether the youngest Trump scion has a significant other, but she did reveal what she has told the New York University Stern School of Business student about dating.

Trumpy director Brett Ratner asked what the former model’s “advice” is for Barron, adding that all of his “friends’ daughters are in love with” her 6’7 son.

“They’re saying they want to go to NYU just so they could be close to Barron,” Ratner claims.

Melania’s advice to her son. Amazon MGM Studios

Melania laughs before switching to a more earnest tone, “I always said, like, you know, it’s a dangerous world out there, and be careful,” she says.

She adds, “We have very open communication regarding life. I will always be there for him. I am, and I will always be, and he knows that he’s my priority, and he will always be my priority.”

In June last year, a “friend on campus” told NewsNation that the first son “has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot.”

The source didn’t share any additional details about Barron’s alleged new love interest, but offered more insight into the first son’s social life.

“[Barron is] much more like his mother, Melania,” the source added. “He keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is trying not to be BMOC (big man on campus).”

Brett Ratner claims all the girls “love” Barron. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

In February last year, conservative influencer Mari Arana, a fellow NYU student, responded to the Daily Mail’s claim that she “may fit the mold of the perfect girlfriend for Barron” by saying she hadn’t yet met the first son, but “It’s not like I was against it.”

Whoever she is, the reported girlfriend may mark Barron’s first relationship, at least according to his dad. In October 2024, the president said on Patrick Bet-David’s PBD Podcast that his son was “good-looking,” but added, “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet.”

In December 2025, it was revealed that Barron had taken “dating advice” from a close associate of the misogynist internet influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, and had spoken to Andrew Tate.

Melania and other members of the Trump family, including Barron, at the State of the Union. Kenny Holston/Reuters

In January this year, the Daily Beast was in a London court covering a relationship drama involving Barron. The youngest Trump found himself at the center of ugly scenes between a Russian former wrestler, Matvei Rumiantsev, and his ex-girlfriend.

Throughout 2025, Barron developed a “very close” online relationship with the 22-year-old woman from London. Rumiantsev, who was cleared of raping his ex but found guilty of assaulting her, said he was “jealous” of their relationship, in which she referred to the president’s son as “sweetheart.”

Rumiantsev claimed his former partner was playing with Trump’s feelings. “She was frankly leading him on,” Rumiantsev told jurors.

Trump was hailed as a hero after he called U.K. police and said he had seen the woman being beaten up on a video call. Rumiantsev was jailed for four years.

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Melania, meanwhile, also spoke about her son’s political ambitions.

“He likes politics,” she said earlier in the mid-air chat with Ratner, crediting Barron with helping his father, President Donald Trump, 80, rally young voters to win the 2024 election.

But she refused to be drawn on whether she would be happy for the 20-year-old to enter politics.

“I think it’s very important that he lives the life that he wants and what makes him happy. I don’t like to be controlling over him. He has his own mind, his own character, his own beliefs, and I respect that,” she says.

Barron is said to have political ambitions. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The former model adds, “Anytime he wants to have my advice or input, I’m here for him. I’m a very cool mom to Barron. And I remind him all the time.”

Days after announcing that Barron Trump would be a Florida delegate at the RNC in 2024, Donald Trump revealed that the teen has a taste for politics and sometimes advised him on policy.

Barron, whose mother later shot down the idea of him serving as a delegate, said he appeared to enjoy it.

“He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny,” Trump told the radio show Kayal and Company in May 2024.

“He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do,’” Trump continued.

Since then, Republicans have mythologized the Trump scion as someone who turned his father on to podcasters and new media as a means of reaching a younger audience.