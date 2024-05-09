What Would Barron Trump Actually Do as Daddy’s RNC Delegate?

After news broke that Barron Trump would be a delegate at the Republican National Convention it left many people wondering—what will the 18-year-old actually do in the role?

The Republican National Convention to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18, will see roughly 2,469 delegates casting their votes for a particular candidate.

Of those, 2,365 will be bound delegates and 104 will be un-pledged delegates.

So for Barron, who will be one of 41 delegates representing the Florida branch of the GOP, he will simply cast the state’s vote for his daddy Donald as Florida’s delegates will all go to the former president.

He will be joined by three of his siblings: Eric (who will serve as the chair of the Florida delegation), Donald Jr. and Tiffany will also act as Florida delegates. However, Ivanka is not on the list of delegates as she continues to distance herself from her father’s latest political run.

To win the Republican presidential nomination, a candidate will have to receive the support from a majority of delegates—or about 1,235 of them.

Delegates for the convention are chosen a number of ways. Some are selected through elections, others are chosen by the GOP state committee, while the rest are given the gig because they hold a leadership role within their state’s Republican Party.

It also seems to help if you have a connection to the presumptive nominee, Donald Trump.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, and Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s husband, have also been selected as Republican delegates, showing the growing control that Trump has over the party.

“We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said. “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”

Barron’s entry into the political arena comes as the 18-year-old prepares to graduate from Oxbridge Academy, a private prep school, on May 17. He was only 11 when he moved into the White House but the Daily Mail reports that he has “political aspirations” of his own.