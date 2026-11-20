Melania’s Big Night Draws Embarrassingly Few MAGA Stars
Even MAGA’s red carpet regulars were nowhere to be seen.
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First lady Melania Trump struggled to draw any major MAGA figures for the red carpet premiere of her latest vanity project.
Trump, 56, appeared at the launch of Melania, The Series, at the Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York on Thursday.
The two-part docuseries follows her underwhelming documentary Melania, released in January, which has a brutal 9 percent rating on film review site Rotten Tomatoes.
However, the gala launch—where the two episodes were aired on the big screen for guests ahead of their official release to Amazon Prime on Friday— appeared to have a minimal MAGA attendance.
The main absence was the president, who was flying home from China after attending a summit with world leaders.
Photographs captured by Getty photographers show former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, her partner John Wakefield and ex-Trump White House senior adviser and Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway walking the “black carpet.” The New York Post listed their names as people walking the carpet and merely added, “and others.”
Conway told the Post about the relationship between the Trumps. “She is a very trusted adviser to him, as well as, obviously, his wife and his partner. She’s been my friend for many years,” Conway said.
The first lady’s senior adviser and agent, Marc Beckman, was present, along with the docuseries’ producer, Fernando Sulichin, and director Brett Ratner.
The two Melania Trump projects have seen disgraced filmmaker Ratner’s return after he fell out of favor with Hollywood after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, which he denied. Ratner was also pictured in the Epstein files.
Former podcast host Katie Miller posted on X, seemingly from inside the screening, sharing footage of Melania talking about family and parenting. She has not been identified as attending the premiere.
Social media influencer Lizzy Savetsky also posted a photo of herself with former New York Mayor Eric Adams at Thursday’s launch.
Donald Trump was present at the documentary’s launch at the Kennedy Center in January, a few days after holding a private screening at the White House.
Guests at the Jan. 29 Kennedy Center shindig included MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, billionaire Robert Kraft, Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil and former Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick were also present.
The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Melania for comment.
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