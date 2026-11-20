The first lady finally explains why she is hardly ever with her husband.

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First lady Melania Trump says the key to her marriage is generally trying to spend as little time with her husband as possible.

Donald Trump’s wife, 56, divulged her questionable secret for marital bliss in a new two-part documentary, Melania: The Series, from Trumpy billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Amazon Prime Video.

Rape-accused MAGA director Brett Ratner asked Melania in a clip from the opening minutes of the first episode, which premiered in New York City on Thursday night, what she learned from watching her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, during their 56-year marriage.

Ratner's feature-length documentary about the first lady, released earlier this year, was an abject disaster with critics. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“You cannot spend [time] non-stop with that person,” she said. “I think solitude is very important.”

“You need to let that person be who they are, and enjoy what they do, and not to be that they are overwhelmed with you and nagging all the time,” she added.

MAGA billionaire Bezos has bankrolled both cinematic offerings. Manuel Orbegozo/REUTERS

The first lady has leant considerably harder on her own advice since her husband took office for the second time than during his first term.

Melania Trump has been conspicuously absent from Donald Trump’s side as her public appearances have dropped to just 60 percent of what they were under his first administration, according to the Daily Beast’s analysis.

Trump's wife has shunned a huge number of his public appearances during his second term. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

That retreat contrasts sharply with the almost continual presence of the president’s 35-year-old aide, Natalie Harp.

Donald Trump, 80, reportedly enjoys such a close relationship with Harp, who makes $150,000 as his special assistant and executive assistant, that it’s unnerved even his closest advisers and sparked security concerns among the Secret Service.

But Trump has hardly been left to make those appearances alone. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Harp’s obsessive, “devotional” attachment to the president has infuriated Melania, who has repeatedly refused to show up to events where she knew Donald would be accompanied by the aide, according to Trump biographer Michael Wolff.

Melania also offered a little guidance to couples who might find their relationship under strain because of political differences.

“I think in a relationship it’s good to have communication; that’s the most important,” she said.

“But you need to stand on your own beliefs, and respect what they believe,” she said. “If you don’t agree, OK, let’s move on. It’s normal!”

She also revealed that her husband finds her difficult at times. “He said, ‘Oh, she’s so difficult,’ but I tell him the truth,” Melania said. “I feel that sometimes there are too many people around him, that they are ‘yes people,’ and that’s not healthy.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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