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A Wrinkle In Time

Emmy Winner, 79, Reveals Her $26 Overnight Wrinkle Fix

The “Fatal Attraction” star’s overnight trick is a favorite of other A-listers.

Glenn Close attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024, in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

By Nyah Davis

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Glenn Close, 79, has shared her go-to anti-aging hack for smoothing fine lines on the face.

“It’s been around forever,” the Emmy-winning star told Page Six, referring to the Frownies Facial Patches ($25, Amazon) during a red carpet interview at the New York City premiere of All’s Fair Season 2 on Nov. 2.

“Gloria Swanson wears a Frownie in Sunset Boulevard,” Close said, explaining the “little piece of paper” prevents the wearer from frowning while asleep.

Glenn Close at Hulu's "All's Fair" Season 2 New York Premiere held at Highline Studios on November 02, 2026 in New York, New York.

Glenn Close at Hulu's "All's Fair" Season 2 New York Premiere held at Highline Studios on November 2, 2026, in New York City.

Stephanie Augello/Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

“It works,” she added.

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Close previously showed off the treatment to her Instagram followers on Oct. 20.

“I have my Frownie on because I am working at my desk, and I frown and Frownies help,” she said.

The Frownies Facial Patch is a favorite of other A-listers, including Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner, who has also taken more invasive anti-aging measures, including multiple facelifts.

Kris Jenner attends the opening night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art ahead of its public opening in Los Angeles, California, US, September 19, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Kris Jenner, shown at an event in September 2026, is also a fan of the wrinkle-smoothing patches.

Daniel Cole/Reuters

The temporary wrinkle fix comes in two sizes: one for the forehead and between the eyes, also known as the “elevens,” and another for the outer corners and around the mouth.

WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Actress Glenn Close attends the UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Present the Summerlong Tribute "Hallmark Hall of Fame: The First 40 Years" - "Anniversary Salute" Gala to Kickoff the Celebration on June 28, 1991 at UCLA's Royce Hall in Westwood, California.

Actress Glenn Close poses for photographers at a 1991 event.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The brand recommends users wear its patches overnight—a directive Close follows.

“Of course, you frown when you wake up,” she told Page Six, adding, “but at least you don’t frown when you’re sleeping!”

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Nyah Davis
Nyah DavisThe Looker Intern

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