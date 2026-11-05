Emmy Winner, 79, Reveals Her $26 Overnight Wrinkle Fix
The “Fatal Attraction” star’s overnight trick is a favorite of other A-listers.
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Glenn Close, 79, has shared her go-to anti-aging hack for smoothing fine lines on the face.
“It’s been around forever,” the Emmy-winning star told Page Six, referring to the Frownies Facial Patches ($25, Amazon) during a red carpet interview at the New York City premiere of All’s Fair Season 2 on Nov. 2.
“Gloria Swanson wears a Frownie in Sunset Boulevard,” Close said, explaining the “little piece of paper” prevents the wearer from frowning while asleep.
“It works,” she added.
Close previously showed off the treatment to her Instagram followers on Oct. 20.
“I have my Frownie on because I am working at my desk, and I frown and Frownies help,” she said.
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The Frownies Facial Patch is a favorite of other A-listers, including Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner, who has also taken more invasive anti-aging measures, including multiple facelifts.
The temporary wrinkle fix comes in two sizes: one for the forehead and between the eyes, also known as the “elevens,” and another for the outer corners and around the mouth.
The brand recommends users wear its patches overnight—a directive Close follows.
“Of course, you frown when you wake up,” she told Page Six, adding, “but at least you don’t frown when you’re sleeping!”
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