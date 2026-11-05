A Wrinkle In Time Emmy Winner, 79, Reveals Her $26 Overnight Wrinkle Fix The “Fatal Attraction” star’s overnight trick is a favorite of other A-listers. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

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Glenn Close, 79, has shared her go-to anti-aging hack for smoothing fine lines on the face.

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“It’s been around forever,” the Emmy-winning star told Page Six, referring to the Frownies Facial Patches ($25, Amazon) during a red carpet interview at the New York City premiere of All’s Fair Season 2 on Nov. 2.

“Gloria Swanson wears a Frownie in Sunset Boulevard,” Close said, explaining the “little piece of paper” prevents the wearer from frowning while asleep.

Glenn Close at Hulu's "All's Fair" Season 2 New York Premiere held at Highline Studios on November 2, 2026, in New York City. Stephanie Augello/Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

“It works,” she added.

Close previously showed off the treatment to her Instagram followers on Oct. 20.

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“I have my Frownie on because I am working at my desk, and I frown and Frownies help,” she said.

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The Frownies Facial Patch is a favorite of other A-listers, including Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner, who has also taken more invasive anti-aging measures, including multiple facelifts.

Kris Jenner, shown at an event in September 2026, is also a fan of the wrinkle-smoothing patches. Daniel Cole/Reuters

The temporary wrinkle fix comes in two sizes: one for the forehead and between the eyes, also known as the “elevens,” and another for the outer corners and around the mouth.

Actress Glenn Close poses for photographers at a 1991 event. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The brand recommends users wear its patches overnight—a directive Close follows.

“Of course, you frown when you wake up,” she told Page Six, adding, “but at least you don’t frown when you’re sleeping!”

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