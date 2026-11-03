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Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Unrecognizable’ Look Sets Off Plastic Surgery Rumors

“There is no way this is the same person.”

Jennifer Lawrence fans have been comparing the Oscar-winning actress’s early-career looks to her appearance in 2026.

Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Jennifer Lawrence’s appearance has triggered an uproar online.

Lawrence, 36, faces increasing scrutiny over her looks, which some fans believe have changed dramatically since her career took off after the star’s Oscar-nominated performance in the 2010 film Winter’s Bone.

The Oscar-winning actress has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors for years, but the latest wave of speculation took off after she debuted her haircare line, Mes° Beauty, on Oct. 27, sharing campaign photos on her newly minted social media accounts.

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011.

Jennifer Lawrence, seen early in her career at the 2011 Academy Awards, has been the subject of rampant plastic surgery rumors.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

She promoted the launch in a cover story and photo shoot for The Cut, prompting many commenters to focus their ire on her perceived lack of emotion.

Jennifer Lawrence is the newest celebrity founder to enter the beauty game, launching the haircare brand mes° beauty on Oct. 27.

Jennifer Lawrence debuted ads for her new haircare brand, mes° beauty, on Oct. 27.

mes° beauty

Beauty writer Jessica DeFino commented in a viral Instagram video that Lawrence’s face looked “completely blank” and her eyes “completely dead” in The Cut’s cover story, while many fans criticized the actress’s vacant expressions in Mes° Beauty’s launch campaign and theorized that her new look could be attributed to plastic surgery.

On the r/totallylookslike Reddit forum where users compare celebrity lookalikes, one user shared side-by-side images of the actress, titling their post, “Jennifer Lawrence, kind of looks like Jennifer Lawrence.”

Actress Jennifer Lawrence launched the haircare brand mes° beauty on Oct. 27.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence launched the haircare brand mes° beauty on Oct. 27.

mes° beauty

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California.
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As the haircare line’s photos and The Cut’s cover shoot circulated on social media, fans also mused that the Silver Linings Playbook star looked completely “unrecognizable.”

Jennifer Lawrence in the 2010 film "Silver Linings Playbook"

Jennifer Lawrence starred opposite Bradley Cooper in the 2010 film "Silver Linings Playbook."

Silver Linings Playbook

Several people pointed out that her eyes no longer had their distinctive hooded shape and suggested she might have eyelid surgery to reposition some of the skin around her eyelids.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence reacts onstage at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013, in Hollywood, California.

Jennifer Lawrence, shown reacting onstage after her 2013 Oscar win, has been criticized in 2026 for her perceived lack of expression.

Mark Davis/WireImage

“She had naturally hooded eyes and a lower sitting brow. It seems she had a brow lift and an upper blepharoplasty that completely changed her expression,” one person wrote on DeFino’s post, referring to the medical name for an upper eyelid lift. They added that “the difference is a bit startling.”

Several people said Jennifer Lawrence looked “unrecognizable."

Several people said Jennifer Lawrence looked “unrecognizable."

Instagram

“There is no way this is the same person,” another fan added on the same post.

The theory echoed across social media as people compared side-by-side photos of the actress, who is also recognizable for her round face and high cheekbones.

galleries/2013/09/03/fall-movie-preview-gravity-the-wolf-of-wall-street-and-more/130830-movies-hungergames_zoem2b

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games."

Murray Close/Lionsgate

“Her hooded eyes were her beautiful trademark. All gone now,” one person commented on an X post.

“Hopefully this is a really bad makeup application and too much Photoshop,” added another.

The actress’s appearance was also criticized following an Oct. 28 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, with viewers saying that “she looks so different.”

Actress Jennifer Lawrence appeared in an Oct. 28 episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence appeared in an Oct. 28 episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Call Her Daddy/YouTube

“What’s up with celebs doing upper eye surgery to get rid of their hooded eyes? Like what’s wrong with hooded eyes,” one person commented.

“Upper bleph?” another person wrote, asking, “Why would she do that to herself at such a young age?”

The actress has previously discussed minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, including the use of Botox, but she has not admitted to undergoing any plastic surgery on her face.

“I get baby Botox, but I can’t do a lot,” Lawrence told Vogue in September, adding that she needs to have movement in her face as an actress.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in January 2026.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

In her interview with The Cut, she revealed that she underwent breast augmentation surgery after welcoming her second child with her husband Cooke Maroney in 2025, and noted her plans to undergo a facelift in the future, adding that she wants “to be a sexy mom.”

Jennifer Lawrence at the "Die My Love" Headline Gala - The 69th BFI London Film Festival held at The Royal Festival Hall on October 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack/Variety via Getty Images)
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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