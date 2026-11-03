Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Unrecognizable’ Look Sets Off Plastic Surgery Rumors
“There is no way this is the same person.”
Jennifer Lawrence’s appearance has triggered an uproar online.
Lawrence, 36, faces increasing scrutiny over her looks, which some fans believe have changed dramatically since her career took off after the star’s Oscar-nominated performance in the 2010 film Winter’s Bone.
The Oscar-winning actress has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors for years, but the latest wave of speculation took off after she debuted her haircare line, Mes° Beauty, on Oct. 27, sharing campaign photos on her newly minted social media accounts.
She promoted the launch in a cover story and photo shoot for The Cut, prompting many commenters to focus their ire on her perceived lack of emotion.
Beauty writer Jessica DeFino commented in a viral Instagram video that Lawrence’s face looked “completely blank” and her eyes “completely dead” in The Cut’s cover story, while many fans criticized the actress’s vacant expressions in Mes° Beauty’s launch campaign and theorized that her new look could be attributed to plastic surgery.
On the r/totallylookslike Reddit forum where users compare celebrity lookalikes, one user shared side-by-side images of the actress, titling their post, “Jennifer Lawrence, kind of looks like Jennifer Lawrence.”
As the haircare line’s photos and The Cut’s cover shoot circulated on social media, fans also mused that the Silver Linings Playbook star looked completely “unrecognizable.”
Several people pointed out that her eyes no longer had their distinctive hooded shape and suggested she might have eyelid surgery to reposition some of the skin around her eyelids.
“She had naturally hooded eyes and a lower sitting brow. It seems she had a brow lift and an upper blepharoplasty that completely changed her expression,” one person wrote on DeFino’s post, referring to the medical name for an upper eyelid lift. They added that “the difference is a bit startling.”
“There is no way this is the same person,” another fan added on the same post.
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The theory echoed across social media as people compared side-by-side photos of the actress, who is also recognizable for her round face and high cheekbones.
“Her hooded eyes were her beautiful trademark. All gone now,” one person commented on an X post.
“Hopefully this is a really bad makeup application and too much Photoshop,” added another.
The actress’s appearance was also criticized following an Oct. 28 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, with viewers saying that “she looks so different.”
“What’s up with celebs doing upper eye surgery to get rid of their hooded eyes? Like what’s wrong with hooded eyes,” one person commented.
“Upper bleph?” another person wrote, asking, “Why would she do that to herself at such a young age?”
The actress has previously discussed minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, including the use of Botox, but she has not admitted to undergoing any plastic surgery on her face.
“I get baby Botox, but I can’t do a lot,” Lawrence told Vogue in September, adding that she needs to have movement in her face as an actress.
In her interview with The Cut, she revealed that she underwent breast augmentation surgery after welcoming her second child with her husband Cooke Maroney in 2025, and noted her plans to undergo a facelift in the future, adding that she wants “to be a sexy mom.”
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