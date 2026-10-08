DIRT CHEAP Eric Trump Humiliated as Donor Reveals His Bargain Price Tag The embarrassing detail cropped up in a report about how his brother’s ex-wife has allegedly been soliciting cash for political favors. Dennis Schneidler/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eric Trump just discovered that being the president’s son doesn’t necessarily make him one of the more valuable members of MAGA-world.

The 42-year-old apparently fetched just $100,000 in speaker fees from a wealthy donor who paid twice that amount for his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., and three times as much for that brother’s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Kentucky businessman Eric Deters exposed the awkward comparison in interviews for a bombshell Wall Street Journal report about how Guilfoyle, now the U.S. ambassador to Greece, allegedly sought money in return for using her connections to secure political favors.

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Guilfoyle received $300,000 from Deters. LAURENT HOU/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Deters, a former lawyer and unsuccessful GOP congressional candidate, told the newspaper he’d spent $300,000 securing Guilfoyle’s appearances at Freedom Fest, a Kentucky gathering he established in 2020 in opposition to pandemic restrictions.

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Trump Jr. meanwhile collected $200,000 in speaker fees from Deter, the businessman added.

Donald Trump Jr. brought in $200,000. POOL/via REUTERS

The disclosure emerged from a far more explosive account of Guilfoyle’s financial dealings with the failed politician. According to the Journal, Deters sought her help in a legal dispute involving his taxes and in legal matters connected to an Ohio surgeon who had fled abroad.

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He also offered her a potential $1 million reward for arranging an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show, although the proposed interview never materialized.

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Guilfoyle allegedly contacted administration figures on Deters’ behalf and subsequently pressed him for $100,000 to settle an American Express bill shortly before senators confirmed her diplomatic appointment in July last year.

He says he declined to pay, citing the potential consequences for his marriage.

Guilfoyle has denied any wrongdoing related to the report. The Daily Beast has contacted the U.S. embassy in Greece and Eric Trump’s representatives for comment on this story.

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