Even Newsmax Isn’t Fully Buying Rudy Giuliani's ‘Assault’ Story: ‘It Doesn’t Look That Bad’

Rudy Giuliani can’t even get the MAGA sycophants at Newsmax to fully buy the overblown story that he was savagely assaulted at a Staten Island supermarket.

The former New York City mayor has recently tripled down on his initial claim that he was on death’s door when 38-year-old ShopRite employee Daniel Gill tapped him on the back at a campaign event this past weekend. Insisting that it felt like “a boulder hit me,” Giuliani has said he felt “tremendous pain” while comparing the back pat to a gunshot.

After security video footage showed that Giuliani barely moved after Gill touched him, the initial felony charge of second-degree assault involving a person over 65 was downgraded to misdemeanor assault. Giuliani, however, was upset that Gill was released without bail, expressing concern that the supermarket worker could go on an elderly assault spree. “I worry about this little punk for you, because if he can come and hit me, a 78-year-old man, the next thing he’s going to do is hit you,” he said on a Monday livestream.

Appearing on Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports on Monday night, Giuliani continued to peddle his version of events surrounding the so-called assault. And while cartoonishly pro-Trump host Greg Kelly was willing to give him some benefit of the doubt, he wasn’t fully sold on the ex-Trump lawyer’s spin.

After Giuliani noted he was at a “big rally” in Staten Island near where he was “attacked,” Kelly cued the footage of the incident so he “could show the people what happened” while offering his own personal take.

“This person with the hand on your back—I gotta be honest, it doesn’t look that bad,” Kelly declared. “But I understand that looks can be deceiving.”

Telling Kelly that they were actually looking at the woman who rubbed his back shortly after the near-fatal backslap, Giuliani then said that woman told police that “the guy hit me so hard that she herself almost fell from the reverberation of it.” Throughout the ex-mayor’s explanation, Kelly appeared to hold in laughter. Still, the Newsmax star was eventually willing to accept that he may have been mistaken to question that Giuliani wasn’t actually in grave danger.

“Alright, good. Well, that makes sense! I’m sorry that you were roughed up. The campaign trail is crazy,” Kelly stated.

The Newsmax host then quickly pivoted back to discussing the campaign for Giuliani’s son Andrew, who is running for New York governor as a Republican.

“Andrew Giuliani used to work here and I got to know him and I like him a lot, as you know. He’s a great guy and I think he can be a fantastic governor,” Kelly concluded the interview on a cheerful note.