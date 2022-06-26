Supermarket Worker Slaps Giuliani, Says ‘Hey, What’s Up, Scumbag?’: Report
DANGER IN AISLE FOUR
Rudy Giuliani reportedly got a bit more than he bargained for Sunday when campaigning for his son at a Staten Island ShopRite. Sources told the New York Post that 78-year-old former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer was stumping at the store for his son, who is vying for the Republican nomination in New York’s gubernatorial race, when he was slapped roughly by a ShopRite employee. Rita Rugova-Johnson, an eyewitness, told the Post she was standing next to Giuliani when “an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up scumbag?’” According to Rugova-Johnson, the worker was on the clock at the time of the attack, and sources told the Post that he was arrested at the store. The police have not released the suspect’s name nor the pending charges.