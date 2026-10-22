'MEAN GIRL' Ex-Fox Star Goes Knives Out Against Former BFF Former Fox News fixture Janice Dean isn’t holding back about Megyn Kelly, calling her a “mean girl.”

Former Fox weather girl Janice Dean has revealed her true feelings about her former colleague and friend, Megyn Kelly.

In a scathing post, Dean, 56, joined the criticism of Kelly’s recent comments about actress Christina Applegate, 51, who said this week that she had been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Kelly, 55, has been catching heat for her comments about Applegate’s announcement.

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“When you think about the disease of multiple sclerosis, you think about a couple of people,” Kelly said on a recent installment of her SiriusXM show. “Christina Applegate is really the person I think most people, at least famous people, associate with this disease because she was one of the first to come out and say she had it.”

Kelly expressed some confusion about the Applegate's misdiagnosis. The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

“It’s been so debilitating to her, and you know we’ve seen her look in a wheelchair and with a cane, and she the whole podcast called ‘MeSsy,’ which is based on M and S… Well, she had a bit of an announcement this week,” she said.

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Kelly then took her comments a step further.

“I cannot keep up, you guys. I’m sorry, but like the woman who’s made like every public statement about health for the past several years all about her MS, she’s hosting an MS podcast, has now come out to tell us all she doesn’t actually have it,” Kelly said. “This has all been a wild goose chase.”

Applegate had been open about her struggles with her supposed chronic illness. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

“She has no idea what she actually has, and I just think this is like the problem with celebrities, wanting to lean into their health problems, and ‘now I will be the face of MS,’” Kelly said.

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“She’s crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease, and as she says, she’s back to ‘square one.’ She’s made like a cottage industry of talking about her MS.”

The comments were not taken lightly by Dean, who has battled MS for two decades and left Fox earlier this year citing a progression in her diagnosis to a point where she could no longer handle the grueling morning news schedule.

Dean did not hold back her true feelings about Kelly. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“I’ve kept my mouth shut for a long time about mean girl Megyn Kelly,” Dean wrote.

She explained that she and Kelly were close friends before they fell out over political differences.

“Her comments about Christiana Applegate are disgusting,” Dean continued. “I think Christina is brave for telling the truth and I’m grateful she became a voice for so many of us.”

In a follow-up post, she added another dig, writing, “Oh yeah. In case you don’t know, I have multiple sclerosis, and I am one of those loser people Megyn Kelly refers to as wanting to talk about my diagnosis to help others.”

@JaniceDean/X

Dean left Fox in June and has since asserted the conservative cable channel had silenced her over her 22-year meteorology career there. But in several posts since leaving, she has said she is ready to spill everything.

“I have many, many, many stories,” she posted on X in July. “Sometimes I can’t believe the stuff I’ve been through. But I’m free now.”

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