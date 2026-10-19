NOT A FAN Megyn Kelly Melts Down Over ‘F---ing Ridiculous’ Holmes Doc The MAGA star was displeased with her theater experience.

MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly was enjoying the buzzy Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything until things got “political,” she said.

The movie follows filmmaker Nathan Fielder, 43, as he lives with disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, 42, and her partner, Billy Evans, 33, in the weeks before her prison sentence. Deadline reported that the film earned about $15 million in its opening weekend, making it the highest-earning opening weekend for a non-concert documentary since Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004.

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[WARNING: Spoilers for You Can See Everything below.]

Billy Evans and Elizabeth Holmes in the documentary "You Can See Everything." A24

Kelly, 55, said the “leftist” audience ruined her viewing experience when a surprise A-list star butt heads with Evans over politics.

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“As I watched it and I got two-thirds of the way into it, there is an explosive scene involving said actress, which made very clear to me why this is so beloved by the critics and many of the audience members,” Kelly said on The Megyn Kelly Show. “It did go political in this scene. It went political over someone who I happened to love.”

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“His name is Charlie Kirk,” Kelly continued, “And it was f---ing ridiculous. It was ridiculous.”

Kelly was referring to a tense scene where Evans throws barbs at actress Amanda Seyfried, who played Holmes in the mini-series The Dropout and becomes Fielder’s investigative sidekick in the documentary. Seyfried won an Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for her portrayal of Holmes.

Amanda Seyfried won an Emmy Award for playing Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu miniseries “The Dropout." Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Seyfried, 40, came under fire in 2025 for calling Kirk “hateful” after his assassination; she addressed the backlash by saying she’s “not f---ing apologizing” and that her remarks were “pretty damn factual.”

In the film, Evans jabbed at Seyfried for her statements, said he admires Charlie Kirk, and revealed that he felt “vengeance in my heart.”

Kelly complained that Evans was portrayed as a "villain" in the film. Philip Pacheco/Getty Images

To Kelly, the movie’s villainous portrayal of Evans and celebration of Seyfried renders the narrative deeply flawed.

To make matters worse, “I was in the midst of a bunch of leftists in the theater,” she complained.

In the movie, “One person was all over Charlie, and one person was defending him,” she continued. “And the person who was all over Charlie is the person who’s supposed to be heroic in this film. And the person who was defending him emerges as the villain of the entire movie.”

Evans told Seyfried and Fielder that he has power of attorney over Holmes, even though she’s alive and well. He runs Holmes’ X account and often posts without her knowledge or approval.

Elizabeth Holmes gets a full-body scan to create her AI avatar, which Evans said he wants to make available to the public in “You Can See Everything." A24

He also dismisses concerns that people might use his AI avatar of Holmes in pornographic or otherwise inappropriate ways. Evans hasn’t released the avatar to the public, but said that he would “let people do whatever they want with it.”

Other unbecoming moments include when Evans told Fielder that Holmes looks more “fit” in prison than before and when he wouldn’t let Holmes whisk eggs because he thinks her technique is wrong.

“As a right-leaning independent or a conservative in America, you cannot go anywhere without having your core beliefs or people you admire or love dumped on by a Hollywood machine that just doesn’t give two s--ts about you,” she said.

“It’s just really disturbing. It’s very disturbing to me how a man’s legacy can be so manipulated by a leftist media designed to ruin him.”

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