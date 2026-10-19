YOU CAN SEE NOTHING A-Lister Breaks Silence on Secret Role With Cryptic Comments WARNING: Major spoilers for “You Can See Everything” ahead.

Amanda Seyfried has broken her silence about her mesmerizing cameo in what many are calling the documentary of the year.

Seyfried, 40, made a surprise appearance in Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder’s documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, the 42-year-old disgraced founder of tech empire Theranos. Seyfried, who portrayed Holmes in the 2022 Hulu series The Dropout, reprised her role in the entrepreneur’s story.

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In some scenes in You Can See Everything, she reenacted moments Fielder shared with Holmes; in another, she sat with Holmes’s partner, Billy Evans, as the two had a heated argument about MAGA and Charlie Kirk, whom Seyfried famously condemned after his death. Holmes also watched Seyfried’s performance in the Hulu documentary about her own life for the first time, breaking down in tears.

Her involvement in the much-lauded documentary has gotten her singular praise. “Seyfried is remarkable as Holmes in the film’s several reenactment scenes, arguably eclipsing her Emmy Award-winning performance in The Dropout,” writes the Daily Beast’s Barry Levitt. “But she is also incredible in scenes like the dinner with Fielder and Evans, entirely herself.”

Amanda Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's "The Dropout." Beth Dubber/Hulu

Now that Holmes is back in the spotlight with the record-breaking A24 documentary, Seyfried is getting questions. At the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, reporters attempted to ask Seyfried about her role, but the Emmy-winning actress did everything she could to evade giving a straight answer.

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When The Hollywood Reporter asked about her life in the moment, Seyfried said it’s “interesting.”

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“But, for a good reason. I don’t know, I think everything that’s happening is meant to happen [and] everything, everyone that’s in your life is meant to be in your life,” she said, hosting an awkward smile. “That’s just, kind of— and I’m here tonight. I’m meant to be here, and I get to go home tomorrow and I’m meant to be home and so on and so forth.”

Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes in "You Can See Everything." A24

That same night, the Mamma Mia star was asked directly about Holmes, but Seyfried immediately issued a disclaimer. “Don’t ask me anything! Do not ask me anything,” she exclaimed. In response, Variety’s Marc Malkin asked, “About what?” and Seyfried quipped, “I got nothing to say.”

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The reporter went on to make a cheeky reference to the A24 documentary, saying, “Tell me about these diamonds. Because I can see everything.”

“I don’t know what you mean,” Seyfried joked back.

Malkin even asked whether The Dropout will return for a second season. “I don’t think so. But life is long,” she replied. He also asked if Seyfried kept up with Holmes’s story. “On and off,” she said, adding, “Elizabeth Holmes is getting out this year.”

He went on to ask if she would ever meet Holmes in person, to which she shook her head and said cryptically, “I think everybody’s going through stuff, so I don’t know. I don’t know...”

You Can See Everything has earned rave reviews, boosting the documentary to uncharacteristic box-office success. Currently seeing a 99 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the doc traces the 34 days before Holmes went to prison for fraud, unveiling wild secrets about everything from her relationship to her psyche.

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