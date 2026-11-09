LOOSE CANNON Ex-Trump Aide Says White House Believes Miller Is ‘Cuckoo’ The former staffer says Trump’s new chief of staff is not popular among his colleagues.

A former aide to President Donald Trump has revealed that White House staffers think his new chief of staff has a screw loose.

Sarah Matthews, who served as a deputy press secretary during the first Trump administration, told MS NOW on Monday that White House staffers likely believe Stephen Miller is a poor choice to lead the second half of Trump 2.0.

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“I think that people have close relationships with Stephen Miller within Trump world out of necessity—not by choice,” Matthews, 31, told the network’s Alicia Menendez.

The former White House deputy press secretary said staffers aren't too fond of Trump's new COS. MS NOW

She continued. “Not because they like Stephen Miller and enjoy his friendship necessarily, but it’s because they know that this is one of the president’s longest-serving aides. He has the ear of the president and has a lot of power and influence.”

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“And obviously, that power and influence has only grown now that he’s been named as White House Chief of Staff. So Cabinet officials and White House staff, they keep Stephen Miller close,” she added. “But I believe, privately, that a lot of people think that this guy is cuckoo.”

Miller was promoted to Trump's top aide after Susie Wiles resigned following last week's GOP midterm disaster. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Matthews said that staffers likely consider Miller to be a “white nationalist” who “brings out Trump’s worst instincts,” as evidenced by his leadership over the administration’s unpopular immigration agenda.

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“You look at the effect that that had on Trump’s midterm elections just now: we went from Trump gaining support with Latino voters in 2024, and Stephen Miller’s cruel and inhumane mass deportations completely blew up that coalition,” she explained. “So I think a lot of Republicans recognize that—that Stephen Miller does more harm than help, even if they want more strict immigration enforcement and border security.”

Miller is widely seen as the architect behind the administration's hardline immigration push that resulted in the fatal shootings of two American citizens by federal agents in January. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“They know that this isn’t the guy who should be in charge because he just goes too far and he’s too extreme,” Matthews added.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told the Daily Beast in a statement: “Sarah Mathews is a disgruntled former low-level staffer with Trump Derangement Syndrome. Stephen Miller has been a key player in delivering on President Trump’s America First agenda since day one. He has spearheaded the administration’s crime crackdown including in D.C. and Memphis, record setting deregulation, unleashed American energy, dismantled drug cartels, and secured our border. In his new role, he will continue to deliver historic successes for the American people.”

Reports said Trump was furious with Wiles after Tuesday's midterm wipeout for the GOP. Daniel Torok/The White House via Reuters

Trump, 80, announced Friday that Miller, 41, would take over as his chief of staff after Susie Wiles’ resignation. The veteran aide stepped down on Thursday after Democrats swept the midterm elections and secured both the House and the Senate.

Six of the president’s staffers have departed the administration since last week, including Wiles, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Justice Department Harmeet Dhillon, and Richard Walters—a deputy chief of staff who resigned after Miller’s promotion.

Trump’s promotion of his most controversial aide didn’t sit well with many Americans, including Republican members of Congress.

Indiana Rep. Marlin Stutzman told Fox News on Saturday that Trump’s choice was a “horrible decision,” while North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis told CNN that Miller was “the worst of all possible choices” for the position.

“It is a colossal mistake, and the last thing we need 72 hours after the a-- whooping we got on Tuesday,” the senator added.

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