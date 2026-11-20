The 5-time Grammy winner, who’s largely stayed out of the spotlight for years, made a rare appearance with her husband.

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Faith Hill has shocked fans with her youthful radiance at 59.

The country music legend attended the Country Music Association Awards to support her husband of 30 years, Tim McGraw, 59, who performed and won Musical Event of the Year.

Married country music legends Faith Hill and Tim McGraw pose at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 18, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA

Two of the couple’s daughters, Maggie McGraw, 28, and Audrey McGraw, 24, were also at the celebration, while their oldest daughter, Gracie McGraw, 29, missed it while starring in a play.

Hill wore a black satin gown with a deep V-neckline and a tie at the waist, coordinating with her Country Music Hall of Fame husband, who opted for a black cowboy hat and a matching black tux over an unbuttoned white dress shirt.

Faith Hill, her husband Tim McGraw, and their daughters, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw, at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 18, 2026. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA

Her subtle glam included a peachy blush on her cheekbones, shimmery brown eyeshadow, long eyelashes, and a glowy, pink lip. Silver statement earrings and bracelets, and a simple necklace completed the look.

Fans were thrilled to see the five-time Grammy winner, who has largely shifted out of the limelight, and commented on how great the couple looked together.

Some fans felt Faith Hill looked different at the 2026 CMAs. Here, she poses with husband Tim McGraw at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

“Congratulations, Tim! It was great to see Faith and two of their daughters,” one person said in a comment on McGraw’s Nov. 19 Instagram post.

“You and your beautiful wife looked incredible last night,” another fan commented.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, pictured here in 1999 at the Country Music Awards, married in 1996. Rose Prouser/Reuters

Others said in a Facebook post shared by McGraw that Hill looked unrecognizable compared to her touring days, with some speculating she had Botox.

Some fans speculated that Faith Hill and Tim McGraw had Botox, but neither has publicly discussed cosmetic treatments. Facebook

“I’m sorry, Faith does not look like herself,” one person said.

Another person pointed out that her hair is darker and flatter, writing, “She looks very different.”

While fans regularly theorize about their appearances online, neither Hill nor McGraw has publicly confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedures.

Speaking to NewBeauty in 2022, Hill said she’s “OK” with having wrinkles.

Faith Hill during the 21st Annual American Music Awards on February 7, 1994, in Los Angeles. Jim Smeal/Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“The secret is being confident with your age, with yourself,” she said.

Continuing, “Life is so precious. We only have one; what’s the point of stressing about all of that?”

The “This Kiss” singer has dealt with ongoing physical health struggles, including five neck surgeries and two hand surgeries.

She mysteriously deactivated her social media profiles and cleared her website in 2024, without making an official statement.