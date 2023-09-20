Fake GOP Electors Attempt to Move Georgia Case to Federal Court
DESPERATE
Three Georgia Republicans accused of falsely asserting that former President Donald Trump won the state and that they were “elected and qualified” electors will try on Wednesday to move their felony charges from state to federal court, according to NBC News. Cathy Latham, David Shafer, and Shawn Still were among the group of 19 co-defendants indicted in August for trying to keep Trump in office after he lost. Court documents accuse the trio of making false Electoral College votes to obstruct the joint congressional session on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones has already denied Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ similar bid to dispute his charges in federal court. Jones was also extremely skeptical of a similar argument made earlier this week by lawyers for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark but he has not made an official ruling. A move to federal court would allow for a larger jury pool that is not overwhelmingly from the Democratic Fulton County and a trial that would not be televised as cameras are not permitted in federal courtrooms.