Trump Co-Defendant Jeffrey Clark Has a Rough Day in Court
YIKES
Lawyers of Jeffrey Clark, an assistant attorney general under former President Donald Trump, appeared in court Monday in an attempt to move his Georgia election interference case to federal court. Clark and other co-defendants like Mark Meadows have pushed to move their cases, claiming they were acting as federal employees during the 2020 election. But, according to CNN, a “visibly frustrated and annoyed” U.S. District Judge Steve Jones grilled Clark’s attorneys to such an extent on Monday that one of Trump’s attorneys, who was in the courtroom, muttered, “This is not good.” Clark is accused, among other things, of writing a letter to Georgia election officials in the wake of the 2020 election that made bogus claims of irregularities. Jones questioned Clark’s attorney on why Clark included irregularity claims when his superiors at the Justice Department told him the claims were false. Similarly, former DOJ official Jody Hunt testified that Clark’s division didn’t even have the authority to investigate election fraud. Clark was allowed to skip Monday’s hearing but that appeared to be a bad decision, too, when Jones said he wouldn’t accept a sworn statement from Clark as evidence.