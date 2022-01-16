The feds on Sunday identified the gunman who was shot dead after taking four hostages in a dramatic 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen.

On Saturday morning, Akram held four people captive at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, at one point demanding the release of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted and imprisoned for trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. The standoff ended hours later, around 9 p.m., when an FBI SWAT team stormed the synagogue and Akram was killed. All four hostages—including the congregation’s rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker—made it out safely.

It remains unclear why Akram targeted the synagogue, but President Joe Biden—decrying the siege as “an act of terror”—said he’d only spent a couple weeks in the U.S. and slept in a homeless shelter on his first night in the country. Biden added that he “allegedly” bought the gun used in the attack “on the street.”

The Blackburn Muslim Community in the U.K. confirmed Akram’s death in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, asking the community to “avoid taking part in the sin of backbiting” as authorities continue to investigate the attack.

The group shared a statement from Akram’s brother, identified as Gulbar, that also condemned the attack.

“We would like to say that we as a family do not condone any of his actions and would like to sincerely apologize wholeheartedly to all the victims involved in the unfortunate incident,” he wrote.

Hours before the FBI revealed Akram’s identity, a spokesperson for the British Foreign Office said they were “aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities.”

“The FBI’s Evidence Response Team (ERT) will continue processing evidence at the synagogue,” the FBI wrote in its release. “At this time, there is no indication that other individuals are involved. The FBI’s North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force (NTJTTF), which includes member agencies from across the region, will continue to follow investigative leads. An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team (SIRT) will conduct a thorough, factual, and objective investigation of the events.”

According to Gulbar’s statement, the family was aware of Akram’s involvement during the crisis. They said that despite his “mental health issues,” they believed he would not harm his captives.

Akram’s family is believed to have been working with authorities who were monitoring the situation and may have also been in contact with him during the incident. “There was nothing we could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender,” Gulbar wrote.

During the hostage crisis, Akram repeatedly asked to speak to his “sister,” leading some to mistakenly believe he was Aafia Siddiqui’s brother, architect Muhammad Siddiqui. Through their lawyers, both Siddiqi and her actual brother condemned and distanced themselves from Akram’s actions.

According to Gulbar’s post, the FBI is expected to fly to the U.K. and meet with the family later today.

In a social media post, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker thanked law enforcement, his family, the Jewish community, and “the human community.”

“I am grateful to be alive,” he wrote.