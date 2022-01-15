Hostage Situation Unfolds at Texas Synagogue During Livestreamed Service

A hostage situation was ongoing at a synagogue outside of Dallas, Texas, on Saturday afternoon involving a man who ranted about religion and made demands about his sister—all while being captured on a Facebook livestream.

Colleyville Police confirmed on Twitter that it was conducting SWAT operations at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, though it did not offer more details. The suspect, whose name has not been released by authorities, is believed to be holding four people—including the synagogue’s rabbi—hostage, according to CNN.

The FBI has also responded to the scene and has made contact with the suspect, a Colleyville police spokesperson told the network.

“The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building,” Sgt. Dara Nelson said, adding there is “no threat to the general public.”

As police surrounded the building, however, the synagogue’s Facebook livestream continued. Nobody could be seen on the livestream but a man with a British accent could be heard making references to weapons and ammunition. Just before 2 p.m. local time, the livestream cut out.

No casualties have been reported at this time.

Throughout the Facebook Live, the man could be heard making multiple references to Islam in between vague, expletive-laden rants. He said he liked the synagogue’s rabbi and appreciated being let into the building. But he threatened that any police officer who tried to apprehend him would be shot. He claimed to have been carrying a bag around for 16 hours containing weapons.

The man also made multiple references to his own mortality, saying he believed he was going to die and he had left “six beautiful kids.” He expressed anger at England and made multiple mentions of his sister, who he demanded to speak to on the phone. It’s unclear who he was speaking to throughout the livestream.

The police have evacuated nearby residents and have asked the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing.