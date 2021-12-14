Feds Allow Adam Schiff to Rent Email List to His Book Publisher

In a decision that could pad the wallets of other elected officials in the future, the Federal Election Commission has given Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) the green light to promote his new book by renting his extensive campaign email list to his own publisher.

Schiff pitched the FEC on the matter in October—about a week after he published his first full-length book, Midnight In Washington—and the commissioners issued their opinions late last month. The announcement appeared in an FEC bulletin released Monday.

The decision allows Schiff’s publisher, Random House, to pay his campaign for access to email addresses collected over the course of the five-term Democrat’s time in office. Random House will use that list to target promotional materials to a narrowly tailored fan base, which, of course, includes supporters known to have previously given Schiff money.