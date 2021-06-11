Trump DOJ Seized Communications Data on Congressional Democrats: NYT

The Justice Department subpoenaed and seized data from Apple and another internet service provider on the communications of at least two Democratic members of Congress in 2017 and 2018, The New York Times reports.

The Democrats were both on the House Intelligence Committee, and one, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), was its chair; the other was not identified in the report. Donald Trump’s administration took the extraordinary step while investigating leaks of classified information and even went so far as to subpoena communications data on the family members of the two Democrats, including one minor, from the iPhone maker. All in all, according to the Times, the DOJ under former Attorney General William Barr requisitioned data on a dozen people connected to the Democrats on the committee.

The metadata on the committee members’ communications reportedly did not tie them to any leaks.

Schiff said in a statement, “The politicization of the department and the attacks on the rule of law are among the most dangerous assaults on our democracy carried out by the former president.”

The news comes on the heels of weeks of revelations about the Justice Department’s efforts to spy on the phone records of reporters from multiple news organizations, legal offensives that involved taking gag orders out on the outlets’ executives.

The orders prohibited executives from disclosing the leak probes to their newsrooms. The DOJ under both Trump and Joe Biden engaged in a lengthy legal battle to obtain email and phone records from reporters for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN, though Biden’s administration eventually withdrew it and Biden called the practice “simply, simply wrong.” Times executive editor Dean Baquet said the incursion “profoundly undermines press freedom.”

— Sam Brodey contributed reporting