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Passengers trapped on planes for more than three hours before takeoff and after landing are enduring the worst tarmac delays in 15 years under the Trump administration.

The misery is piling up just as millions of Americans head to the airport for Thanksgiving. Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday are widely considered the busiest flying days of the year, with nearly six million people boarding planes.

The Federal Aviation Administration is planning ground stops at major airports in New York and California because of fog, rain, and strong winds, and a nor’easter is expected to make things worse along the East Coast.

Travelers wait in a terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after being grounded for several hours on November 13 due to a major communications outage. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

The tarmac delay numbers are stark. This year is on pace to be the worst since 2009, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The rate of delays while awaiting a gate or takeoff slot has nearly doubled compared with 2024. On average, there are 2.7 extended tarmac delays every day in 2026, out of more than 19,000 daily domestic flights, and airports around New York City are the worst offenders.

In 2010, the Transportation Department began enforcing sweeping passenger protections, including stiff fines for extended tarmac delays.

Three-hour delays fell by 94 percent in two years, and the department levied fines every year from 2011 to 2024. Under Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who took the job in 2025, the department has not issued a single fine for extended delays. It has not fined any U.S. airline for any consumer protection violation in nearly two years.

A department spokesperson said it “continues to investigate extended tarmac delays and will take enforcement action where warranted by the facts and the law.” Its approach “focuses on airlines fixing the root causes of travel disruptions,” the spokesperson said, adding that fines do not address the reasons for delays and cancellations.

A Delta Air Lines flight hit by the ground stop earlier this month. Jeenah Moon/Jeenah Moon, Reuters

President Donald Trump, asked whether he or his administration should shoulder any blame for the chaos of the Nov. 13 nationwide ground stop, wanted no part of it.

“I don’t take any responsibility,” Trump said at the White House before leaving for a trip to Asia. “They did a great job, Secretary [Sean] Duffy, they acted incredibly. Everybody was safe, nobody was hurt. No crashes, no nothing.”

Then he added, “I hate to blame anybody,” before blaming the Biden administration for having “hooked up a lot of copper into glass... if you know anything about electrical engineering, you cannot hook up copper into glass, so a lot of money was wasted.”

Government officials said the shutdown was triggered by a data surge from a newly installed router. The outage knocked out communications at air traffic control centers and caused a nearly five-hour disruption that hit more than 18,000 flights and about 1 million passengers. More than 30 percent of that day’s flights were canceled.

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Just a few days later, United Airlines suffered a widespread technology outage, and Delta Air Lines’ automated weight-and-balance system failed on Sunday, delaying more than 2,000 flights nationwide.

Airfare has also hit 10-year highs for the holiday period, and that has already persuaded some Americans to stay home. Airlines for America forecasts nearly 29 million passengers will travel between Nov. 20 and 30, down from last year’s forecast of 31 million.