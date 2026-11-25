What should have been a natural-looking motion was rigid and jerky at times.

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Donald and Melania Trump had another one of their awkward hand-holding moments Tuesday before the pre-Thanksgiving turkey pardon.

As the 80-year-old president and his 56-year-old wife emerged from the White House for the annual holiday event, Donald initiated contact. But their grasp of each other appeared rigid.

As they walked, their hands seemed to jerk towards the president’s side a couple of times. Donald then said something to Melania, who looked in his direction and said something back. She was wearing gloves, while he was not.

The Trumps on Tuesday hosted the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning of two turkeys from West Virginia named Freedom and Feathers. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Their grasp was another entry in their awkward-looking moments. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

X account Donk Media shared the clip, saying it resembled a “tug of war of sorts.”

The president then extended his arm to guide Melania to her front-row seat.

Shortly after taking the podium, Trump bragged about his changes to the White House, including the ballroom under construction. He tore down the East Wing, which contained Melania’s office, in order to build it.

“On behalf of the first lady of the United States and the entire Trump family, I want to wish all Americans a very happy Thanksgiving. It’s my pleasure to welcome you to the White House, a special place. And you see it’s never looked better than it’s looked right now,” he said. “Do you mind if I turn around and look?”

The audience applauded as he did so.

Later, the couple departed the White House for Florida for the holiday weekend, holding hands again while heading to Marine One. According to a pool report, the president did not respond to reporters’ questions. Joining them on the helicopter were Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s 35-year-old executive assistant, Natalie Harp.

Trump raises his fist as he and the first lady depart the White House en route to Florida. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Trump did not respond to reporters' questions while leaving the White House. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Tuesday’s instance of hand-holding was another entry in the couple’s awkward moments of physical contact.

While disembarking Marine One last year, Melania appeared to pull away from her husband when he tried to hold hands with her.

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Melania made a similar move as far back as 2017.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and the first lady’s office for comment.