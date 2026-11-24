Trump Turns Around to Reveal Bizarre State of Hair
The president’s hair has undergone another transformation for the worse.
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President Donald Trump suffered a particularly bad hair day Tuesday, turning around to reveal a stringy mess at the back of his head.
Trump, 80, wandered outside to pardon two turkeys—Freedom and Feathers—as part of the longtime Thanksgiving tradition at the White House, but a windy day in Washington exposed just how thin his hair has become.
A Reuters photographer captured Trump’s hair flapping in the wind as he stood behind one of the pardoned fowls.
While the front of Trump’s hair looked thin, fluffy, and transparent on Tuesday, the back looked distinctly stringy—something network cameras captured when Trump turned around to marvel at the beauty of the White House mid-pardon spiel.
The stringiness was also visible as Trump turned around to return to the White House with First Lady Melania Trump.
Trump’s hair has undergone a number of transformations this year, all of which the Daily Beast has documented.
Most recently, Trump returned from his China trip, during which he palled around with dictators Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia, with his hair noticeably devoid of color. Before he left Washington for the summit, his hair was distinctly brown—but the color must have worn off while he was abroad.
By Tuesday, his hair appeared dark again—except at the tips, which looked white on the back of his head.
Longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff told the Inside Trump’s Head podcast in September that the president largely maintains his hair himself. A portable kit to fix his hair—complete with patches of different colors to match any given hue—follows him around the country, Wolff said.
The kit includes patches to fill in holes in Trump’s hair, Wolff said, adding that they are applied with “some kind of paste.”
Trump could have benefited from some extra paste at some points this fall. In October, a blast of wind sent the hair at the back of his head scattering as he boarded Air Force One, revealing a mess of brown and white hair and his scalp below.
Trump has made his frustration with his thinning hair known. He admitted at a midterm campaign rally last month that his hair leaves him “depressed” after he caught an unwelcome glimpse of the back of his head on a San Antonio arena’s big screen.
“Getting a little bit thin up there,” Trump said. “I’m not happy.”
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