The president’s hair has undergone another transformation for the worse.

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President Donald Trump suffered a particularly bad hair day Tuesday, turning around to reveal a stringy mess at the back of his head.

Trump, 80, wandered outside to pardon two turkeys—Freedom and Feathers—as part of the longtime Thanksgiving tradition at the White House, but a windy day in Washington exposed just how thin his hair has become.

Donald Trump’s hair swirled and went airborne while standing on the White House lawn to pardon turkeys. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

A Reuters photographer captured Trump’s hair flapping in the wind as he stood behind one of the pardoned fowls.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning of two turkeys from West Virginia named Freedom and Feathers, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

While the front of Trump’s hair looked thin, fluffy, and transparent on Tuesday, the back looked distinctly stringy—something network cameras captured when Trump turned around to marvel at the beauty of the White House mid-pardon spiel.

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The stringiness was also visible as Trump turned around to return to the White House with First Lady Melania Trump.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump return inside the White House after the pardoning of two turkeys from West Virginia, named Freedom and Feathers, in an annual Thanksgiving tradition, in Washington, DC, US, November 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump’s hair has undergone a number of transformations this year, all of which the Daily Beast has documented.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Most recently, Trump returned from his China trip, during which he palled around with dictators Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia, with his hair noticeably devoid of color. Before he left Washington for the summit, his hair was distinctly brown—but the color must have worn off while he was abroad.

The backside tips of Trump’s hair appeared white on Tuesday. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

By Tuesday, his hair appeared dark again—except at the tips, which looked white on the back of his head.

Donald Trump's hair changed dramatically in a week-long span in August. The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff told the Inside Trump’s Head podcast in September that the president largely maintains his hair himself. A portable kit to fix his hair—complete with patches of different colors to match any given hue—follows him around the country, Wolff said.

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The kit includes patches to fill in holes in Trump’s hair, Wolff said, adding that they are applied with “some kind of paste.”

The president’s ever-changing hair color has prompted speculation about his apparent fondness for the dye bottle. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump could have benefited from some extra paste at some points this fall. In October, a blast of wind sent the hair at the back of his head scattering as he boarded Air Force One, revealing a mess of brown and white hair and his scalp below.

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Trump has made his frustration with his thinning hair known. He admitted at a midterm campaign rally last month that his hair leaves him “depressed” after he caught an unwelcome glimpse of the back of his head on a San Antonio arena’s big screen.

“Getting a little bit thin up there,” Trump said. “I’m not happy.”