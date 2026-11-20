The president’s trip abroad appears to have come with a major makeover.

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President Donald Trump hair underwent a major transformation during his trip to Asia.

Just hours after returning to Washington from his dictator lovefest at the APEC summit in China, the 80-year-old president kicked off a news briefing with a rambling 40-minute monologue in the Brady Press Briefing Room.

While Trump wasted little time returning to his familiar routine of incoherent digressions and berating reporters, his time abroad appeared to have changed him in other ways.

The president’s hair was near-white on top, with only a few strands on the side retaining the brown shade he had left with for China on Monday. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump’s wispy strands, a dark brown when he departed Monday, had seemingly lost nearly all their color, appearing almost white.

Trump’s hair also appears to have lost the volume it had just a few days ago. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The president had raised eyebrows when he emerged Monday after five days out of the public eye, sporting a fluffier-than-usual hairdo in a noticeably darker shade.

Trump walks to board Air Force One en route to Manila, Philippines on Monday. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

But by Friday, even the added volume had disappeared. Trump’s hair appeared noticeably thinner, with his trademark comb-over reduced to a thin veil of hair fluttering above his forehead.

That thinning flap of hair, set against the pink of his scalp, only made his apparent balding more pronounced.

Trump’s hair appeared to be on a journey of its own as he traveled abroad. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For years, Trump’s hair has been a reliable fixture of his public image, its golden comb-over recognizable from a distance.

But as he has aged, maintaining the signature style appears to have become a struggle. His hair has grown increasingly unpredictable, shifting from day to day—particularly as he apparently experiments heavily with hair dye.

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Last month, the president, who routinely mocks other people’s appearances, was widely ridiculed for an especially bad hair day, when a blast of wind sent the hair at the back of his head scattering, revealing a multilayer mess of brown and white hair and his scalp below.

Trump has made little secret of his frustration with his thinning hair, admitting that it leaves him “depressed” after he caught an unwelcome glimpse of the back of his head at a rally last month.

The president’s ever-changing hair color has prompted speculation about his apparent fondness for the dye bottle. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m not happy right now,” he told the San Antonio crowd.

“Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy,” he said as he grasped at his hair. “This is not good news. Now I’m depressed. I said, ‘I look really sharp tonight,’ then I just looked at myself from the back. This is not good.”