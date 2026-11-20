The president can barely go a day without lashing out at a woman for a question he doesn’t like.

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Donald Trump blasted a reporter in his press conference on Friday as “really a rude person” for merely trying to get him to answer a question.

It was the president’s latest attack on a woman reporter whose questions have sent him into a meltdown since he returned to office.

The White House quickly echoed the president’s attack on social media from the rapid response account on X, which blasted the reporter as ”a VERY rude Fake News loser from NBC."

President Donald Trump freaked out at a woman reporter as "rude" during his briefing at the White House on November 20, 2026. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The reporter, NBC News White House correspondent Monica Alba, tried to ask the president about immigration after he brought up the topic toward the end of his briefing.

Trump, along with top administration officials including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and chief of staff Stephen Miller, appeared at the White House briefing room on Friday following a trip this week to Asia.

“Who are you with?” Trump asked after she tried to pose a question.

“I’m with NBC, sir, but will you answer the question?” Alba asked.

“You’re a really rude person,” the 80-year-old president complained.

“You’re talking about immigration, sir,” Alba pointed out.

“I’m not talking to you,” Trump said. “You shouldn’t be in the front row. You should be in the back row.”

The White House briefing room assignments are determined by the White House Correspondents’ Association, not the administration.

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House on November 20, 2026, where he took aim at NBC News' Monica Alba for attempting to ask a question. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

“These people truly have no shame,” the White House rapid response account complained. “It’s disgusting how they act in the presence of the President of the United States.”

It came after Trump had completely melted down on numerous occasions after being grilled by women reporters at the White House.

Last month, he blasted Alba as a “fresh person” and a “horrible little reporter” after she pressed him over MAGA gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy using his opponent’s own estranged mother to attack her in a horrific ad.

Earlier this week, the president freaked out at Alba’s NBC News colleague Yamiche Alcindor with a vile attack after she pressed him over the FAA nationwide groundstop.

Trump was accused of racism for telling Alcindor, who is black, “I know you don’t see dirt, but if you take a look at the White House, you never noticed broken windows, obviously, from where you come.”

Trump kicked off his press conference on Friday by rambling at the podium for an uninterrupted 38 minutes on a series of topics, after returning from his sitdown with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He boasted that his visit was “one of the most successful presidential visits to Asia in American history,” despite it yielding little in terms of actual results. He then went on a rant that ping-ponged to a variety of topics, from praising data centers to complaining about the Nobel Peace Prize.