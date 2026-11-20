Trump, 80, Rants Incoherently for 38 Minutes in Bonkers Appearance
The president stood in for Karoline Leavitt and kept talking ...and talking.
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Donald Trump insisted he did not ramble as he rambled for 38 minutes about everything from the superpower summit with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to gas prices and the importance of good asphalt.
Flanked by Marco Rubio and JD Vance, the president urged reporters in the White House briefing room to “watch my lips.”
And he kept talking in a marathon monologue, covering all his favorite topics: the need for interest rate cuts, the booming money markets, the need for tariffs, why he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize, and how Iran will never get a nuclear weapon.
Vance and Rubio looked on awkwardly as Trump kept talking ... and talking.
The highly anticipated briefing was Trump’s first since his crushing midterm defeat.
But the 80-year-old president quickly pointed out that he “wasn’t on the ballot,” rambling so incoherently that several news stations cut away during their televised coverage.
Trump entered 27 minutes late with Vance, Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and Scott Bessent.
But things got off to a shaky start when it appeared that a speaker in the briefing room cut out, making it harder to hear the president.
Then, about 35 minutes into the briefing, as Trump regaled a bizarre story about being “genetically blessed,” even Rubio, who was standing behind him, had to stifle a laugh.
The president made some news during the briefing, announcing a “tremendous tax” on companies who sought to build data centers outside of the U.S—a plan he said he had not even told his officials about.
“You ought to take advantage of the data centers,” he said. ”Make them pay you, make them pay your community, but don’t shut them off.”
He was also asked about the incidents that affected air travel, banking, email services, and government networks over several days, prompting fears that the country could be facing a coordinated cyberattack.
The most disruptive incident came on November 13, when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop after a communications failure affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.
“They’re all separate events. You know we have thousands of companies that are upgrading right now, and when they upgrade, bad things happen,” he said.
Asked why he fired White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross in the midst of the crisis, he replied: “Because I didn’t think that person was good enough.”
The press conference also came as the administration is engulfed in a scandal involving Trump ally Jensen Huang, 63, who was forced to step down as the CEO of chip giant Nvidia amid revelations he had multiple affairs, including one involving alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang.
The scandal has triggered national-security concerns about whether sensitive technology could have been exposed to Beijing.
Asked whether he spoke about the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said he did.
“And he said, oh, brilliant, brilliant. He’s a brilliant man. He is. And I think the company, if they were smart, they’d take that brilliant man, accept his apology, and let him go back to work,” he said.
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