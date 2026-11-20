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President Donald Trump’s defense of Vladimir Putin’s errant missiles in Europe as a simple “mistake” has blown up in his face.

Just hours after the 80-year-old president sought to dismiss Russian missile incursions in Poland as no big deal, Poland revealed that a Russian cruise missile, a suspected second missile, and a jet-powered drone came down on its territory.

The Russian cruise missile had crashed in the country’s southeast during a major barrage against Ukraine. Warsaw called the incursion a “provocation,” and NATO scrambled fighter jets.

The timing could not have been worse for Trump.

“Well, I can’t do anything about it,” Trump said when asked by Fox News about an X post by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, which criticized his relationship with the Russian president. “Putin has been landing drones in Poland, and a couple of little missiles, by mistake.”

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk (L) said the incident was “an intentional provocation” by Moscow." GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

By Friday morning, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile had hit a rural area near Nowy Lipowiec, about 31 miles from the Ukrainian border.

A suspected second missile came down near Rudnik nad Sanem, and a jet-powered drone crashed near Mołodycz, he said. Polish authorities reported no injuries or damage.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said he believed it was “not accidental” that the missiles and drone landed in the country on the same day that western military drills involving 11 countries were scheduled near Nowa Dęba in southeastern Poland.

Tusk said the incident was “an intentional provocation” by Moscow, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned what he called “grave violations of Polish airspace.”

“This incident is clearly dangerous—a consequence of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine,” Rutte said.

In Ukraine, at least eight people died, and nearly 30 were injured, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He described the barrage as “one of the largest attacks” since Russia launched its disastrous war in 2022.

The strikes targeted three bridges over the Dnipro River in Kyiv and a station in Lviv. The barrage came just hours after Putin vowed retaliation for multiple Ukrainian strikes on the bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzen this week. China Pool/Getty Images

Trump had offered European leaders a more upbeat assessment of Putin after meeting him at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, where he called the Russian president his “friend.”

Shortly after parting ways with the Russian leader in China, Trump scrambled to tell allies that Putin was ready to pursue peace talks to end the Ukraine war, according to Bloomberg.

Tusk said the message was “received very cautiously in the room,” according to the report.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.