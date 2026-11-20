The paper reminded the president who his nuclear adversaries are.

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Donald Trump is biting off more than he can chew, according to Rupert Murdoch’s flagship newspaper.

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board tore into the 80-year-old president’s whirlwind trip to Asia that included a sit-down with China’s Xi Jinping and Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

After a historic and highly anticipated trilateral meeting in the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Trump, Putin and Xi issued a “joint declaration of peace,” saying that “nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

The three leaders met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The three major powers agreed to hold a dialogue “on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”

The paper’s editorial board unleashed on Trump’s dictator party, singling out Putin, who has repeatedly threatened the use of nuclear weapons throughout his disastrous war on Ukraine, launched nearly five years ago.

“But hold on. The biggest nuclear risk on the planet today is Mr. Putin, who has repeatedly and ostentatiously threatened to use battlefield nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” the paper said. “Such a detonation wouldn’t rescue his failed ground war, but his aim is to terrify the Western world into giving in to his demands for fear of a larger nuclear exchange.”

The Journal argued that Putin has an advantage over the U.S. and Europe in low-yield tactical nuclear weapons. The editorial board pointed out that the U.S.-Russia New START treaty, a bilateral nuclear arms reduction agreement between Washington and Moscow that expired in February, “never constrained these weapons.”

The trio this week held the first-ever three-way summit between the leaders of the U.S., China and Russia. IORI SAGISAWA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The paper also argued that the Chinese leader isn’t likely to abandon his race to build a stockpile of 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030 “merely because of personal rapport and hugs with Mr. Trump.”

The editorial board was making a dig at the embrace the two leaders shared upon Trump’s arrival in Shenzhen on Wednesday.

The Chinese president broke his usual protocol to wait on the tarmac at the end of a long red carpet as Trump gingerly plodded down Air Force One’s stairs. The two presidents shook hands at the foot of the stairs before pulling in for a brief “bro hug.”

“Americans don’t like to think about nuclear weapons, but they need to know that the current U.S. arsenal may not be sufficient for deterring two major nuclear adversaries in Russia and China,” the paper’s editorial board warned.

“Mr. Trump wants a grand political bargain with China and Russia as a legacy achievement in his last two years. But he isn’t likely to get it by entreaties to two adversaries whose real goal is to weaken the U.S. and its alliances,” the newspaper added.

The Journal has not shied away from criticizing Trump throughout his second term in the White House, angering the president, who last May said the “rotten” newspaper had “gone to hell.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.