MID-AIR MELTDOWN Trump Explodes in All-Caps AF1 Rant After Dictator Party The president is losing it at several thousand feet. Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS

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Donald Trump has launched into a mid-air meltdown aboard Air Force One en route back from his historic dictatorial lovefest with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

“There has been no greater President that stands with American Farmers and Ranchers than President Donald J. Trump!” the 80-year-old raged from several thousand feet.

“As I’ve stated before, I was the last President to get a Farm Bill done in 2018,” he went on. “IT IS TIME TO DO IT AGAIN, and FAST.”

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Truth Social/Donald Trump

It is unclear why Trump opened his tirade by referring to himself in the third person, or why, in an unusual development, reporters in the White House press pool had their phones confiscated for “security reasons” before boarding, according to the AFP.

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The president demanded that congressional Republicans pass a new Farm Bill, which could govern everything from subsidies and conservation to food stamps, before their majorities disappear in January after Democrats’ astonishing midterm election victory.

Trump, Xi, and Putin arrive for a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa, Shenzhen. Win McNamee/via REUTERS

“FOOD SECURITY IS NATIONAL SECURITY!” he declared.

His airborne outburst came just hours after he had personally pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to buy more American agricultural products.

“I’ll be asking you to do some more for our farmers,” Trump told Xi, boasting that China had an “insatiable appetite” that American producers could easily satisfy.

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The Chinese regime has previously drawn a line in the sand, saying it would increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural goods only if Trump agreed to concessions on hardline tariffs against the Asian country.

Trump’s talks with Xi came on the sidelines of this week’s APEC summit. The president met with his Chinese counterpart and Putin separately before the trio held an extraordinary meeting that critics worried could see Trump had over concessions on Ukraine and Taiwan.

Trump enthusiastically described the two authoritarian rulers as his friends despite growing questions about what the meetings may have actually achieved.

No fresh Chinese agricultural purchasing agreement had been announced by the time he departed.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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