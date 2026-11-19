Trump Sucks Up to Putin’s Top Propaganda Goon
The president is in his happy place.
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Donald Trump just gave the man responsible for window-dressing Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine a glowing performance review.
The 80-year-old president met with the Russian dictator on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday.
Trump spotted Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s chief spokesperson, in the room and patted him on the arm before saying, “You’re doing a good job.”
Trump was joined by his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose department sanctioned Peskov in 2022.
Under President Joe Biden, the Treasury brought those measures in response to the launch of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.
The Biden administration accused Peskov of repeatedly lying about Moscow’s intentions before the invasion, and later spreading false claims that Russian atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha had been staged.
It also highlighted his past efforts to obscure the Kremlin’s role in the poisoning of political opponents, including the 2008 murder in London of former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko and the attempted 2018 assassination of Sergy Skripal in the English city of Salisbury.
Trump’s praise for Peskov comes as White House relations with its nominal ally in the conflict have reached a nadir.
The U.S. leader has repeatedly berated President Volodymyr Zelensky over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil facilities, notably after Trump eased restrictions on Russian fuel exports despite Moscow’s continuing bombardment of Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
But Trump was all smiles with Putin on Thursday. “Who is he?” the president joked as he entered the room, gesturing toward the Russian tyrant. “He’s my friend.”
“We’ve had a great relationship for many years,” Trump added, predicting that “a lot of wonderful things” would emerge from their talks.
Those discussions come ahead of a historic trilateral summit between Trump, Putin, and Chinese despot Xi Jinping.
Trump has presented nuclear disarmament as the principal objective of the summit, but Ukraine and his own war with Iran are also on the agenda.
Western officials fear the president’s affection for the two strongmen could translate into concessions over Putin’s claims to Ukraine and China’s to Taiwan.
Critics of the meeting have called it “Yalta II.”
That’s after the 1945 conference at which the U.S., the U.K., and the Soviet Union carved up postwar Europe, deciding the fate of smaller nations without a seat at the table and laying the foundations of the Cold War.
The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.
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