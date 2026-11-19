ALTERNATIVE FACTS Trump, 80, Rambles in Error-Filled Speech to World Leaders As ever, the president’s numbers did not add up.

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President Donald Trump has rambled his way through an error-riddled speech to world leaders in China.

Trump, 80, is in the city of Shenzhen for the APEC Summit, as well as a three-way meeting with host Xi Jinping and Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin.

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On Wednesday, Trump spoke at the summit itself, where he returned to the themes that were a regular feature of his rallies ahead of the Republicans’ midterm disaster.

That included blaming the Biden administration for stubbornly high inflation in America.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Ng Han Guan/via REUTERS

During his speech, Trump claimed, “The last three months, inflation was down to a number that was not expected. We’ve got it less than 2 percent for the last three months.”

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However, Trump’s figures were false. The most recent inflation rate was 3.7 percent in September. The lowest it has been in the last year was 2.4 percent in January and February.

The president then diverted into talking about Artificial Intelligence, which he has rebranded “Super Intelligence” or “SI.”

He called it “the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution,” pausing before going off script to add, “It’s amazing when you say that, but it... seems to be true.”

Trump has used the summit to trot out his midterm talking points. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

Trump went on, “Americans invented, we just invented SI, and it is unleashing extraordinary prosperity and growth for people all around the globe.”

British mathematician and logician Alan Turing is seen as the father of theoretical computer science, having posed the question in his 1950 work Computer Machinery and Intelligence whether a machine could learn to think.

As his speech continued, Trump said he did not want to “destroy the tremendous potential” of AI.

“It’s Super iIntelligence, that’s what it is,” he said. “It’s Super Intelligence, but we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It’s almost completely good, but it’s got some bad elements and we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements.”

Donald Trump dismisses concerns about AI. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump has regularly posted AI-created videos on his Truth Social platform, and claimed an “AI Hoax” was being perpetrated by Democrats in September, as a backlash to the technology grew ahead of midterm elections, in which Republicans lost control of both the House and Senate.

Vast data centers across the U.S., used to power the AI revolution, have created unrest among voters fearful about how the technology will impact on their jobs.

Despite the concerns, Trump’s APEC speech put out a warning to countries, saying, “We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won’t allow that to happen, frankly.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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