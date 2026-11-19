MAGA WHO? Anderson Cooper Skewers Musk for Bonkers MAGA Bombshell The tech mogul’s sudden political pivot was met with a cold reception on CNN.

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Anderson Cooper isn’t buying Elon Musk’s bombshell separation from MAGA.

On Wednesday’s Anderson Cooper 360°, Cooper, 59, played a clip of Musk beaming into The New York Times’ DealBook Summit from Shenzhen, China, where he has joined President Donald Trump for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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During the interview, Musk described himself as “ideologically quite moderate,” adding, “I don’t think I have... any kind of extreme political views.”

Speaking from China, where he is traveling with President Donald Trump, Musk told The New York Times’ DealBook Summit he’s ideologically moderate and not sure what MAGA means. CNN

“I’m not MAGA,” he said. “Well, at least I’m not like, I’m not sure what MAGA means, but... if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that.”

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This newfound centrist outlook is a pivot for Musk, 55, who called himself “dark MAGA” in 2024. This year alone, he put half a billion dollars behind Republicans in the midterms, including $158 million in super PAC money backing Ken Paxton’s Texas Senate bid.

Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Cooper, switching to his guest, veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher, 63, then skewered the Tesla billionaire with a stinging question.

“Do you think these folks realize how much they are kind of despised for, among many people, for what they done over the years?” Cooper asked Swisher.

“Yes, because the election was loud and clear to them,” she replied, referring to the drubbing Republicans took in the midterms

Kara Swisher told Anderson Cooper that Musk, who spent half a billion dollars on Republicans in the midterms, shouldn’t be believed when he says he’s a moderate. CNN

She then ripped into Musk for defending Jensen Huang, who was forced out as Nvidia’s CEO over allegations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

“Especially Elon Musk, who said empathy was toxic, sure [has] a lot of empathy for Jensen Huang,” she added, referring to Musk’s claim on Joe Rogan’s podcast last year that empathy is “the fundamental weakness of Western civilization.”

“They’re just soiling themselves on the daily,” Swisher said, taking a jab at the billionaires scrambling to rebrand after the midterms.

21 October 2026, Berlin: Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during GTC Berlin. The U.S. chipmaker held its AI conference from October 20 to 22, 2026. Soeren Stache/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Swisher argued that some Trump-friendly tech barons may still find their way back into the fold, but Musk has burned that bridge.

“If they gave an interview and said, look, ‘I was wrong and I want back in,’ that’s one thing,” Swisher said. “They’re not going to let Elon Musk back in. They may let some of the others back in, but... he’s been funding the MAGA movement is what he’s been doing. And... there’s 500 million reasons that we shouldn’t believe him on this.”

Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang stand together during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I didn’t think he would do this,” she added. “I mean, I didn’t think he’d... lie this much in public in a way that was so profound. But maybe in his head he thinks he’s moderate. I think I’d like to... dial up his trans daughter or people he said sort of white supremacist things to... He’s threatened me. Like it just goes on and on and on. It’s kind of ridiculous that we even tolerate this kind of behavior from an adult person.”

Texas Senator-elect James Talarico and Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa swept Texas. James Talarico via X/James Talarico via X via REUTERS

A representative for X did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

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